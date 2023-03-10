Open in App
Kris Jenner stuns in a custom Cult Gaia gown for Meghan Trainor’s ‘MOTHER’ music video

By Andrea Pérez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMYLL_0lEj8Qcm00

Kris Jenner has done it again! The queen of all things fabulous just graced Meghan Trainor ’s latest music video, ‘MOTHER’ , wearing a custom Cult Gaia gown that’ll have you seeing stars.

When we say Kris channeled Old Hollywood Glamour , we’re not joking. The custom-made gown hugged her curves in all the right places while the white tulle fabric cascaded down to the floor like a waterfall of pure elegance. Imagine a look that says, Grace Kelly meets Marilyn Monroe, with a dash of Audrey Hepburn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqQFy_0lEj8Qcm00 Meghan Trainor Video
Jenner is wearing a custom Cult Gaia gown

For accessories, Kris paired the gown with some seriously stunning jewelry, including a statement necklace that could be seen from outer space. She made her trademark short hair look even more chic with vintage-inspired waves.

Watch Kris Jenner in Meghan Trainor’s music video:


It’s no wonder Meghan Trainor wanted Kris to be a part of her video. In the video, Kris exudes confidence and beauty with every move, and her fashion choice is on point.

