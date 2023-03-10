Kris Jenner stuns in a custom Cult Gaia gown for Meghan Trainor’s ‘MOTHER’ music video

Kris Jenner has done it again! The queen of all things fabulous just graced Meghan Trainor ’s latest music video, ‘MOTHER’ , wearing a custom Cult Gaia gown that’ll have you seeing stars.

When we say Kris channeled Old Hollywood Glamour , we’re not joking. The custom-made gown hugged her curves in all the right places while the white tulle fabric cascaded down to the floor like a waterfall of pure elegance. Imagine a look that says, Grace Kelly meets Marilyn Monroe, with a dash of Audrey Hepburn.

Meghan Trainor Video Jenner is wearing a custom Cult Gaia gown

For accessories, Kris paired the gown with some seriously stunning jewelry, including a statement necklace that could be seen from outer space. She made her trademark short hair look even more chic with vintage-inspired waves.

Watch Kris Jenner in Meghan Trainor’s music video:

It’s no wonder Meghan Trainor wanted Kris to be a part of her video. In the video, Kris exudes confidence and beauty with every move, and her fashion choice is on point.