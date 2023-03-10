Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

49ers QB Brock Purdy undergoes elbow surgery

By JOSH DUBOW,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5UUQ_0lEj8O6Y00
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, causes a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. Purdy's delayed surgery could happen early March 2023 if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced, general manager John Lynch said on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had surgery Friday on his injured throwing elbow that should allow him to return to play possibly as early as the start of next season.

The 49ers said Dr. Keith Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy’s right elbow. The team said Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.

The typical timeline for a full return is six months, which would be the start of the 2023 regular season.

Purdy was originally scheduled to have surgery on Feb. 22, but Meister delayed it because there was too much swelling in the right elbow. Meister met again with Purdy last week and cleared him for the operation.

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29.

Purdy went from the last pick of the draft to the starter in the conference title game in an impressive rookie season for the 49ers. He won his first seven starts before the loss to Philadelphia in the conference title game.

Purdy’s injury will give 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance time to work with the first-team offense. Lance began last season as the starter before a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Lance needed a second operation in late December and just started throwing late last month.

San Francisco also will likely be in the market for a veteran quarterback to add to the group when free agency starts next week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
AP source: 49ers agree to 1-year deal with Clelin Ferrell
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Georgia's Carter goes down with apparent cramping at pro day
Athens, GA1 hour ago
AP source: Cowboys to release 2-time rushing champ Elliott
Dallas, TX41 minutes ago
Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin dropped his 100-million-dollar lawsuit against Marriott
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Man arrested in Texas hookah lounge shooting that killed 2
Austin, TX1 day ago
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for video showing gun in club
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Long March Madness run coming to a close for Jim Nantz
Houston, TX58 minutes ago
Safety Jordan Poyer agrees to 2-year deal to stay with Bills
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for New York Jets, he is waiting for Green Bay Packers to complete trade
Green Bay, WI3 hours ago
Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
Police: 4 die in shooting at Dallas apartment building
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Timberwolves: Towns expected to return 'in the coming weeks'
Minneapolis, MN57 minutes ago
Healthy Holmes gives Indiana women best March Madness shot
Bloomington, IN33 minutes ago
Kansas coach Bill Self 'day to day' at March Madness
Lawrence, KS2 hours ago
Kansas coach Bill Self out of hospital after heart procedure
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Stoudamire overcome by emotion as he takes over at Ga Tech
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Kings' Lyles suspended 1 game; Bucks' Lopez fined $25,000
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy