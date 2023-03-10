Michigan Division III boys hockey state tournament: East Grand Rapids beats Houghton in overtime thriller

Michigan boys hockey state tournament: Byron Center coasts past U of D to move on to state title game

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The East Grand Rapids Pioneers (15-11-2) overcame a late one-goal deficit to upset the Houghton Gremlins (26-2) 2-1 in the Division III semifinals.

The Pioneers move on to their second state title appearance in school history (2002), and will look to win it for the first time.

About a minute into the second period, senior Houghton forward Camden Markham scored his team’s lone goal on a power play. For the remainder of the game, senior Pioneer goalie Austin Stankowski was impenetrable. Houghton had multiple man-advantage opportunities, but Stankowski stood his ground through it all.

Senior Pioneer captain Tyler Sikkenga scored to force overtime with about 15 seconds left in the third period. Sikkenga said Stankowski’s performance gave the skaters more freedom on the ice.

“They were pressuring us pretty hard, and every time they were going down they were getting a few odd man rushes,” Sikkenga said. “Knowing that we could rely on him allowed us to push the puck more and allowed us to finally get it in the zone at the end to finish it.”

Just under seven minutes into overtime, junior Pioneer forward Charlie Hoekstra buried the game-winning goal off a Sikkenga assist. Hoekstra said his team was prepared for anything.

“There were a lot of emotions going through my head (after the goal),” Hoekstra said. “We definitely deserved that, we worked very hard for this. We’ve had a whole season of ups and downs, but I think we’re truly ready.”

Given its record, Houghton came into Friday afternoon’s game as the favorite to win. Pioneer head coach Chris Newton said they embraced the underdog role.

“I don’t think anything they did surprised us, we knew what we were looking at,” Newton said. “They have three deep lines and four good defensemen. Like any underdog does, you just hang in long enough, start to believe, and momentum just kept building. We were pretty confident when we went into the overtime period that we had them where we wanted them.”