27 First News

Thelma Virginia Davidson, Sharon, PA By MyValleyTributes Staff, 5 days ago

By MyValleyTributes Staff, 5 days ago

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Virginia (Ciccone) Davidson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 surrounded by family. She was 97. Thelma was born ...