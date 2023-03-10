Open in App
Faribault, MN
Northfield News

Man faces second stolen property charge

By Kristine Goodrich,

5 days ago

A Northfield man charged with possessing stolen antiques last month is now accused of having a stolen pickup.

Met-Con employees reported a company pickup was stolen while it was left with the keys in the ignition at a gravel pit on Ames Trail just north of Faribault on Thursday afternoon, according to a court complaint.

They employees reportedly saw a blue pickup with trailer leaving the scene. Thursday evening Met-Con employees reported they had spotted the suspect vehicle outside the Faribault Walmart.

Douglas Nolan Roper, 36, was identified as an occupant of the vehicle. He allegedly was in possession of keys to the stolen pickup and to the gravel pit gate.

Roper allegedly directed police to where they could find the stolen pickup parked between two outbuildings north of Faribault.

Roper was arrested and charged Friday in Rice County District Court with felony receiving stolen property. Bail was set at at least $5,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for March 22.

Roper was charged with the same crime on Feb. 24 after he allegedly tried to sell stolen antiques to a Northfield antique store. The store owner recognized the tags on the items and their owner reported they were taken during a burglary, those charges allege.

Roper was not arrested in that case but was issued a summons to make a first court appearance in April.

