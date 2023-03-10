'I Dream Of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 91, Looks Ageless On The Red Carpet At Pre-Oscars Bash

"She's easy to live with. She really is. I like her a lot. I think what makes me so happy is that so many people around the world like her. Not me. They like that character," she explained. "And they like the show for what it is. It takes people out of themselves and into another world. and I appreciate that. I like it very much."
"I'm really lucky. I have dear friends. I have a wonderful family, a very supportive husband, a dog who is adorable , but a brat! Yes, I'm very happy," she gushed. "I think life, everything, has to work itself out. There's a reason for most things, and I can't wish for it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail obtained photos of Eden's March 8 outing, while People interviewed the star about her career and personal life.
Comments / 0