'I Dream Of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 91, Looks Ageless On The Red Carpet At Pre-Oscars Bash

By Stephanie Kaplan,

5 days ago
Young at heart! On Wednesday, March 8, Barbara Eden came out for the Remus pre-award tea time event in Beverly Hills, and the actress looked as gorgeous as ever.

For the bash, she donned a silky navy shirt , black pants and a pair of black pointed-toe heels. The star added a black clutch and some jewelry, styling her hair to showcase her signature bangs.

Eden, 91, was clearly in good spirits, as she broke out her signature I Dream of Jeannie pose while walking the red carpet .

While many of her old colleagues have retired from the spotlight, she told an outlet last year, "Sometimes one is forced to slow down, but I'll do what I do until I can't."

The star knows most people still see her as her iconic TV character no matter what role she takes on, but it's something that never bothered the blonde beauty.

"She's easy to live with. She really is. I like her a lot. I think what makes me so happy is that so many people around the world like her. Not me. They like that character," she explained. "And they like the show for what it is. It takes people out of themselves and into another world. and I appreciate that. I like it very much."

While things may have slowed down a bit for the How to Marry a Millionaire alum , Eden insisted she's over the moon with where she's at today.

"I'm really lucky. I have dear friends. I have a wonderful family, a very supportive husband, a dog who is adorable , but a brat! Yes, I'm very happy," she gushed. "I think life, everything, has to work itself out. There's a reason for most things, and I can't wish for it."

Daily Mail obtained photos of Eden's March 8 outing, while People interviewed the star about her career and personal life.

