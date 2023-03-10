Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Herald News

Best public elementary schools in Tennessee

By Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GcTJ_0lEj01Am00

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Tennessee using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#4. Lakeland Elementary School

- School district: Lakeland School System

- Enrollment: 1,067 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Farmington Elementary School

- School district: Germantown Municipal School District

- Enrollment: 631 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Jordan Elementary School

- School district: Williamson County Schools

- Enrollment: 469 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Merrol Hyde Magnet School

- School district: Sumner County Schools

- Enrollment: 670 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Tennessee school leaders prepare for new literacy law amid teacher shortages and a tight timeline
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bill to remove permitless carry legislation in Nashville, Memphis fails
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Distracted driving: Tennessee lawmakers debate appropriate penalties
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three teens escape Tennessee youth detention center
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Impact of new law that limits Metro Council size
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Four Tennessee Cities Makes the List For 2023’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Elderly Tennessee Woman Was Spending 'Hundreds a Month' Feeding Local Feral Cats Until Nonprofit Stepped in to Help
Goodlettsville, TN20 hours ago
Tennessee school employee arrested following high-speed chase with children in car
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Music Pathways Installs Marker Honoring John Rich
Dickson, TN1 day ago
2023 TSSAA Mr. and Miss Basketball winners announced
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Miss Tennessee USA crowned in pageant at Austin Peay State University | PHOTOS
Clarksville, TN3 days ago
‘His loving spirit will stay with us forever’: Scholarship fund created for fallen Tennessee National Guardsman’s children
Gallatin, TN3 days ago
30th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1993 in East Tennessee
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Nashville, KS2 days ago
Tennessee Bake Shop Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy