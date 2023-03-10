Open in App
Spokane, WA
GonzagaNation.net

March Madness 2023: Will Gonzaga Bulldogs end up in Sacramento for opening rounds of NCAA Tournament?

By Christian Pedersen,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdhSg_0lEiyLD700

Selection Sunday is almost here, and there is much speculation about where the Gonzaga Bulldogs will be seeded in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

After crushing Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game, the Zags have been projected as high as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tourney. Would that put them in Sacramento or Denver for the first two rounds?

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau talks about all of the potential NCAA Tournament scenarios for the Zags.

Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple , Spotify or YouTube .

