Pacers' Rick Carlisle provides injury update on Bennedict Mathurin

By Cody Taylor,

5 days ago
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said rookie Bennedict Mathurin could miss the team’s upcoming two games in Detroit after suffering a sprained right ankle on Thursday.

Mathurin appeared to roll his ankle on the foot of a defender in the first quarter of the Pacers’ overtime win over Houston. He immediately hit the court in pain and required assistance from two teammates to be carried to the locker room.

The team ruled him out of returning after three minutes of action.

Mathurin has appeared in all 67 games to this point of the season, but that streak will likely come to an end this weekend. The Pacers face the Pistons on the road on Saturday and Monday, and will then travel to Milwaukee on Thursday.

“Benn has a right ankle sprain,” Carlisle said after the game. “I’m not sure exactly how severe yet but we’ll know more in the next day or so. I certainly don’t believe he’ll play in either of the Detroit games so other guys will have to be ready.”

The sixth pick has emerged as a key player with the Pacers this season off the bench. He is averaging 16.6 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists on 42.8% shooting from the field. He is second in scoring among rookies and is one of two first-year players with multiple 30-point games (2).

