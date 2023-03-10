Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Paul George Explains Why Defense Is Bad In Today's NBA

By Orlando Silva,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrJbS_0lEiqyTm00

Paul George heavily criticizes the current state of defense in the NBA.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George isn't a fan of defense in today's NBA. As one of the best two-way players in the league, he knows the treatment is different for offensive and defensive players.

During a recent episode of his newly-launched 'Podcast P,' George criticized the modern-day NBA's defense.

“[Handchecking is] a foul now. It’s killing the game a little bit. Now we can’t be defenders. You can’t defend as well as we used to. You can get in the ball in pick-and-rolls, like you can be aggressive, you can be physical. [But] you can’t do none of that now. The offensive player has the advantage now,” George explained.

PG acknowledged that the changes in the way the league is played right now also played a role, explaining that a lot of players are constantly getting shots up when it wasn't the case when he first made it to the association.

“My first couple years in the league, you might get 60-70 possessions offensively. […] You had two bigs out there, so the game wasn’t fast. It was a half-court set game so it just wasn’t a lot of baskets to be gotten. Now, like there’s maybe six or seven guys on the team that’s shooting five, six threes,” George added.

This has been a common topic around the NBA, with more players voicing their opinion on how hard things are now for defenders. Many stars think the league has become 'soft' over the years, and George agrees with them.

Paul George Still Confident Los Angeles Clippers Can Compete In The West

Meanwhile, the veteran swingman is trying to help his Los Angeles Clippers compete in a stacked Western Conference. George recently stated that the Clips will be an uncomfortable rival to whoever sees them in the playoffs, although they are struggling to win games right now.

The addition of Russell Westbrook hasn't worked as expected, and they need to figure things out before the postseason, or this will be another wasted season for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard is back, George is there too, and Russell Westbrook can be the third-string they need to win it all this campaign, but time will tell how this situation pans out for them.

