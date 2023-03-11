Open in App
Danbury, CT
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

4 Charged With Selling Cocaine, Fentanyl, Pills In Fairfield County, Police Say

By Ben Crnic,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMjBw_0lEinWzt00

A months-long operation into a local narcotics trafficking organization in Northern Fairfield County resulted in four arrests and the seizure of large amounts of drugs and cash, police said.

The arrests resulted from the execution of 18 search warrants and an arrest warrant by the Brookfield and Danbury Police Departments on Wednesday, March 8 that stemmed from a months-long investigation into a local narcotics trafficking organization.

The investigation, known as "Operation Trinity Café," began when police responded to a non-fatal overdose in Brookfield and learned that Danbury resident Kenny Miliano, age 35, had been distributing narcotics in the area.

When a Brookfield PD detective then learned that the Danbury Police Department's Special Investigations Division was familiar with Miliano, the two departments then teamed up and with the help of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, identified three other suspects that had been working with him.

After the search warrants were applied for and granted, they were executed at the homes of Miliano and three other suspects by the DEA, New Milford Police Department, Ridgefield Police Department, Lewisboro, New York Police Department, Newtown Police Department, and members of the Brookfield and Danbury Police Departments.

During the search, police found and seized around two pounds of crack cocaine, five ounces of powder cocaine, four pounds of fentanyl, 1.6 pounds of opioid pills, and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, they also found around $20,000 in cash, suspected high-value jewelry, and high-end sneakers, which were believed to be the proceeds of the sale of narcotics.

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Danbury resident Herman Davis, age 34, who was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia;
  • Danbury resident  Ariel Cuevas, age 34, who was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance within a housing complex, and possession of drug paraphernalia;
  • New Milford resident Lindsay Salerno, who was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, operating a drug factory, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miliano was also arrested and charged with the following on both March 8 and in arrest warrants served by Danbury and Brookfield Police:

  • 16 counts of possession of a controlled substance;
  • Four counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance;
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia;
  • 12 counts of sale of a controlled substance;
  • First-degree reckless endangerment.

Miliano is currently held on a $1 million bond for his alleged offenses discovered on March 8, and on a $750,000 bond for his alleged offenses in his arrest warrants.

Davis and Cuevas are currently being held on $750,000 bonds. Salerno was processed by New Milford Police and later released.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Danbury, CT newsLocal Danbury, CT
Record Danbury Drug Bust: ‘Operation Trinity Cafe’ Ends In 4 Arrests, According to Police
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CT Woman Accused Of Dropping Infant While Drunk
Milford, CT17 hours ago
Duo Steals From Store, Then Leads Cops On Chase In Stolen Car In Yorktown: Police
Yorktown, NY16 hours ago
Police nab suspect in ION Bank case
Middlebury, CT14 hours ago
Kingston Man Makes Off With $1K In Goods From Smoke Shop, Police Say
Kingston, NY14 hours ago
Information Sought: Suspect Steals From Walmart In Mohegan Lake, Police Say
Mohegan Lake, NY15 hours ago
Stolen SUV Owner Admits Leaving Keys As North Jersey Thefts, Burglaries, Police Pursuits Rise
Wyckoff, NJ17 hours ago
Attempted Assault With Rock: Suspect On Loose In Car With Stolen Plates In CT
Naugatuck, CT21 hours ago
Man Holds Up, Threatens EMS Crew In Yonkers: Police Investigating
Yonkers, NY17 hours ago
Bergen Man Claims To Be NJ TRANSIT CEO, Steals Agency Garb, Starts Bus Fire, Authorities Charge
Fairview, NJ21 hours ago
20-Year-Old Nabbed For Murder Of Uniondale Man, Police Say
Uniondale, NY21 hours ago
Information Sought: 18-Year-Old Found Shot On Busy Cromwell Roadway
Cromwell, CT1 day ago
Newborn found dead in Norwalk was put in trash bag while still alive, court records say
Norwalk, CT13 hours ago
Police: Harassment Charge for 53-Year-Old Man
Stamford, CT1 day ago
Shirley Man Stole Dead Brother's ID To Collect $160K In Disability Benefits While Working: DA
Shirley, NY13 hours ago
Thieves Try Fleeing Westbury Target As Officer Hangs From Getaway Car, Police Say
Westbury, NY1 day ago
Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Suspect Nabbed After 25-Year-Old Struck At Patchogue Intersection
Patchogue, NY22 hours ago
McDonald's Killing: Suspect Nabbed In Teen's Shooting Death In Broad Daylight In Hempstead
Hempstead, NY16 hours ago
19-year-old man wounded in Hartford shooting
Hartford, CT19 hours ago
SCPD: Drugged Woman Arrested for Leandra’s Law After Child Found Walking in Roadway
Mastic Beach, NY1 day ago
Fatal Crash: Woman ID'd As Victim Of 2-Vehicle Collision In Meriden
Meriden, CT1 day ago
Man Charged After Vape Shop Busted For Selling Cannabis, Hallucinogens In Norwalk: Police
Norwalk, CT4 days ago
Murder Of College Student From Wallkill Remains Mystery 20 Years Later
Wallkill, NY15 hours ago
Woman Accused Of Driving Under Influence Of Drugs After Her Child Is Found On Patchogue Roadway
Patchogue, NY2 days ago
39-Yr-Old Shot Dead In Hamden Industrial Park
Hamden, CT1 day ago
Essex Jail Officer, GF Stung By FBI In Scheme To Smuggle In Tobacco, Cell Phones: Feds
Jersey City, NJ9 hours ago
4-Year-Old Killed In Bridgeport Car Crash Was 'Wild Man,' Family Says
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Wayne Driver Charged With DWI Assault In Horrific Ridgewood Crash
Ridgewood, NJ2 days ago
Man Accused Of Threatening Victim With Rifle Outside Long Island Home
Plainview, NY1 day ago
What Does Guilty Plea By Manager Of NJ Bus Company That Endangered Children Mean For Owner?
Newark, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy