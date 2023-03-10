Police Seek Missing Philadelphia Man

Samuel Key is missing and was last seen on the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A Philadelphia man has gone missing, and police are asking for the public's aid in bringing him home.

Samuel Key, 64, has not been seen since Sunday, March 5 at around 3 p.m. the department told Daily Voice. His last known location was on the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue.

Key is described as 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, a dark complexion, and is balding, police said. He is believed to experience "medical issues" and was last seen wearing a tan coat with blue jeans and a brown pair of boots.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3096, or call 911.

