The Richmond Observer

Pee Dee Electric donates fire extinguishers to Richmond Senior

By Richmond County Schools,

5 days ago
Photo by Richmond County Schools

ROCKINGHAM — On Thursday, Feb. 23, representatives from Pee Dee Electric arrived at Richmond Senior High School to donate fire extinguishers to the Career and Technical Education program.

Pee Dee Electric donated 25 fire extinguishers that can no longer be used in their facility but will be great for students in the Fire Safety classes to use for practice.

We are incredibly grateful for this donation and the support from Pee Dee Electric in our student’s education. Richmond Senior High offers Fire Safety courses for students who aspire to work a career in Fire Safety and Prevention upon graduation. The classes taught by Victor McCaskill have been of consistent interest to students over the years. Providing additional materials to allow these students hands-on experience is beneficial to their education and preparedness in this field upon completion of the program.

Richmond County Schools is beyond appreciative of donations from local businesses and could not be more thankful for Pee Dee Electric’s contribution to the Fire Safety courses at Richmond Senior High School.

