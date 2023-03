If you’re looking for a new furry family member, you might want to stop by the Groveland Tractor Supply this Saturday.

The store is hosting a pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Groveland store is to connect adoptable pets with interested owners,” said David Burritt, manager of the Groveland Tractor Supply store at 6801 State Road 50.

The pet adoption event is open to the public and friendly, leashed pets.

For more information, contact the Groveland Tractor Supply at 352-429-2502.

