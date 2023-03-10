Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 34-year-old, Kristen Booth. Booth was last seen on March 9, 2023, in the Felton area. Attempts to contact or locate Booth have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Booth is described as a white female, approximately 5′2″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding Kristen Booth’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 031023 1400

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .