Estimates of 157% in cost overruns give second thoughts to Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) – Republicans in the General Assembly are moving legislation to expand Medicaid after chamber leaders agreed to terms last week, and at least one lawmaker is having second thoughts.

Critics of expansion, meanwhile, continue to warn about cost and the potential to overwhelm the state’s already stressed health care system, and they’re highlighting ways to minimize those impacts.

Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, was one of 119 lawmakers who voted to approve House Bill 76 in the lower chamber last month. He announced Wednesday that he will change is vote to “no” when the bill returns to the House for further consideration.

“My constituents started reaching out to me and questioning my vote,” Moss told The Center Square. “After looking at some of the numbers, there was some valid points made.”

The potential to add 600,000 new Medicaid beneficiaries will likely overwhelm the state’s health care system, and data on enrollment from expansion in other states suggests it will cost North Carolina far more than projected, he said.

Moss noted that states that expanded Medicaid have enrolled more than twice as many adults as projected, while per-person costs have exceeded original estimates by 76%. Those two factors have conspired to produce cost overruns of 157%. Moss contends a review of every state with available spending projections and actual cost data shows taxpayers ultimately spent more than double initial cost estimates.

“Medicaid expansion is a budget black hole that would crowd out important spending,” Moss said. “Medicaid already takes up a large portion of North Carolina’s budget, at about $4 billion and growing. When the federal government gets hit with higher-then-expected Medicaid costs, they have the ability to print more money and add to the growing national debt. North Carolina is required to have a balanced budget, so any higher costs means either higher taxes or spending cuts elsewhere.”

The deal between legislative leaders on HB76 is designed to fund the state’s 10% share of expansion through assessments on hospitals, which would receive additional Medicaid reimbursement funds through a federal Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program. The agreement also calls for repealing some of the state’s more than two dozen certificate of need laws, which research shows increase costs for and limit access to health care.

Donald Bryson, president of the John Locke Foundation, argues the certificate of need reforms won’t be nearly enough to offset the “real fiscal concerns,” even after taking into account about $1.8 billion the state would receive over two years as part of an incentive included in federal COVID-19 relief legislation.

“We have 27 CON laws in North Carolina and they’re repealing four of them,” he said, suggesting the reforms will do little to address the supply side of the equation. “We don’t have enough hospital beds. At a time when we know we have a shortage of health care supply, we’re adding another half-million” people.

“In some areas, it’s going to be like throwing gasoline on the fire,” Bryson said. “It’s going to cost a lot more money and exacerbate the problems that exist.”

Bryson predicts North Carolina will face the same cost and enrollment overruns as other states, which will be funded by taxpayers one way or another.

“It’s taxpayer money … or deficit spending. Neither of those are a positive thing,” he said. “This is all debt future taxpayers will have to pay off.”

Tyler Voigt, deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity, echoed the same concerns as Moss and Bryson. AFP is promoting a “personal option” as an alternative that’s designed to expand health insurance options, remove government barriers, implement price transparency and lower prescription drug prices, he said.

Key components to the personal option include the SAVE Act, which would modernize regulations to allow nurses to work to the full extent of their training, and “a more full repeal” of the state’s CON laws, Voigt said.

“It would create a larger supply … more competition in the market,” he said.

The amended HB76 cleared the Senate Finance Committee this week, and is in the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate. If approved by the upper chamber, it will return to the House for a concurrence vote before heading to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has pursued expansion since taking office.