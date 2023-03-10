Open in App
The US Sun

I’m a lawyer – thieves see self-checkout as an easy mark but there are four reasons why they’re wrong

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebw9B_0lEifnL200

LEGAL experts have shared four reasons why sticky-finger shoppers are wrong for viewing self-checkout machines as an easy mark to commit shoplifting.

Shoplifting has become a devastating $100billion problem for retailers, causing executives to scramble for solutions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JnqF_0lEifnL200
A law firm has shared four reasons why brazen shoppers are wrong for viewing self-checkout machines as an easy mark Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1QSz_0lEifnL200
Retailers are cracking down on shoplifting at self-checkout machines Credit: Getty

The ongoing problem has caused major retailers like Walmart to shut down operations in cities like Portland, where theft crimes are at an all-time high.

Some brazen criminals simply fill their shopping carts with items and attempt to exit the store without paying, while others try to do their dirty deeds at the self-checkout machine.

Criminal defense attorneys at the Seattle-based law firm SQ have shared four reasons why crooks who view self-checkout machines as an easy target are wrong.

The legal experts explained how retailers are cracking down on self-checkout theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E0Jt_0lEifnL200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPyfa_0lEifnL200

Retailers are aware of the most common method consumers use to steal in self-checkout lanes with the "switcheroo" trick.

The method involves a customer voluntarily switching the barcode on one item for a lesser-priced item.

Another method is the "honest mistake," where shoppers hide smaller items inside larger ones or obscure them in their cart.

The thieves attempt to exit the store without paying for the item.

If confronted by store employees about it, the shopper says, "Oh, sorry, didn't see it there."

A third form of shoplifting is the "pass around" or "skip scanning," which involves covering the item's barcode with your hand or passing the object over the scanner upside down.

The latest mether retailers are combating shoplifting via new technology.

Lowe’s recently tested a new way of preventing theft by locking up stolen items using radio frequency identity (RFID) technology.

RFID chips are embedded into power tools during manufacturing that holds a unique serial number of the item.

The serial number is also embedded in the item’s barcode.

Before being purchased, the products are set to being inoperable.

However, a specific RFID scanner will activate the tool when the barcode is scanned and the item is paid for.

Comments / 0
