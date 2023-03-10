Grocery store galore in Madison

Two new Madison grocery stores — Maurer’s Urban Market and Gooh Grocery — are in the works, here’s what we know so far:
Gooh Grocery
What | The closest food options in this area are Hy-vee — which is on the opposite side of two busy roads — and Kwik Trip. Gooh Grocery aims to be a more accessible option for nearby residents. The 3,200-sqft store will feature food options that are culturally relevant to the surrounding community, which includes West African, Hmong, and Latino residents. In addition to affordable groceries, the upstairs portion of the property will have apartment units.
Who | Jerreh Kujabi and Samba Baldeh chose to turn this former strip club into an affordable + accessible resource for people in the surrounding neighborhoods. “We intend to work with all the state and city agencies that provide food stamps ... so that the food is not only accessible by proximity, but also by affordability” says Baldeh.
What | The South Park Street Pick ‘n Save will soon close down . To ensure the south side does not go without access to fresh food, the City is purchasing space from the Truman Olsen development project to lease to a grocer . The 24,000-sqft grocery store will be located at the base of this development, which is currently under construction.
Who | Kristie Maurer is eager to bring healthy food options to the neighborhood. “I am beyond excited to be branching out on my own and creating a local, woman-owned grocery store,” says the second-generation grocer.
Comments / 0