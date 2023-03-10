Open in App
Madison, OH
6AM City

Grocery store galore in Madison

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UkXc_0lEifg9x00

Once Visions Night Club, 3554 E. Washington Ave. will soon take on its newest form.

Rendering via Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP

Two new Madison grocery stores — Maurer’s Urban Market and Gooh Grocery — are in the works, here’s what we know so far:

Gooh Grocery

What | The closest food options in this area are Hy-vee — which is on the opposite side of two busy roads —
and Kwik Trip. Gooh Grocery aims to be a more accessible option for nearby residents. The 3,200-sqft store will feature food options that are culturally relevant to the surrounding community, which includes West African, Hmong, and Latino residents. In addition to affordable groceries, the upstairs portion of the property will have apartment units.

Who | Jerreh Kujabi and Samba Baldeh chose to turn this former strip club into an affordable + accessible resource for people in the surrounding neighborhoods. “We intend to work with all the state and city agencies that provide food stamps ... so that the food is not only accessible by proximity, but also by affordability” says Baldeh.

When
| It’s projected to be open by summer.

Where | 3554 E. Washington Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8t49_0lEifg9x00

The 75-year-old building was originally opened as Kehl’s Casino.

Image via MCO Digital Commonwealth MCO Digital Commonwealth, Boston Public Library

Maurer’s Urban Market

What | The South Park Street Pick ‘n Save will soon
close down . To ensure the south side does not go without access to fresh food, the City is purchasing space from the Truman Olsen development project to lease to a grocer . The 24,000-sqft grocery store will be located at the base of this development, which is currently under construction.

Who | Kristie Maurer is eager to bring healthy food options to the neighborhood. “I am beyond excited to be branching out on my own and creating a local, woman-owned grocery store,” says the second-generation grocer.

When | It’s projected
to be open by the end of 2023.

Where | 815 Cedar St. — at the base of the Truman Olson development project .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOlOM_0lEifg9x00

Here, you can see the development’s location in relation to the current Pick n’ Save store.

Rendering via Rule Enterprises, LLC

Comments / 0

