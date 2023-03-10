Buffs rally but fall in state tourney consolation

A huge game from junior Sasha Esquiro couldn't rescue the Madras White Buffalos Friday in the consolation round of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Esquiro had 37 points in the morning tilt but the Henley Hornets hung on to win 81-77 and advance to the fourth-place game.

Madras entered the fourth quarter down by 13 points to the Hornets, who got two excellent games from Annie Campos and Anna Harper, with 28 and 19 points, respectively. Harper was nine for 11 from the field.

In the fourth, though, the rest of the Buffalos joined the fray and Madras nearly pulled the upset. With more than two minutes remaining, they got the lead down to four points. However, a few Madras turnovers and Henley converting just enough offensive stemmed the comeback.

A three-pointer by sophomore Katelyn Tanewasha with nine seconds left got Madras to the final four-point margin.

Great shooting was the key for Henley. They shot 48% from the field overall, and 42% from three-point land. Madras was 31% from the floor. Both teams played tough defense. Madras had 19 turnovers but forced 20 out of Henley.

Esquiro, who battled shin pain in the opener and scored just six points in the Madras loss to Baker, was an offensive machine Friday. She was 10 of 24 from the field, six for 13 from three-point land, and a perfect 11 for 11 from the free throw line. She also snagged four rebounds and had five assists before fouling out late in the game.

After scoring 20 against Baker Thursday, Rylan Davis, another junior guard and first team all-Tri-Valley Conference player, had an off morning shooting on Friday, hitting just four for 16 — but she had nine rebounds and five assists. Yvonne Greene added 10 rebounds for Madras. Tanewasha had 12 points.