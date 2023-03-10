Open in App
Madras, OR
See more from this location?
The Madras Pioneer

Buffs rally but fall in state tourney consolation

By Tony Ahern,

5 days ago

A huge game from junior Sasha Esquiro couldn't rescue the Madras White Buffalos Friday in the consolation round of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Esquiro had 37 points in the morning tilt but the Henley Hornets hung on to win 81-77 and advance to the fourth-place game.

Madras entered the fourth quarter down by 13 points to the Hornets, who got two excellent games from Annie Campos and Anna Harper, with 28 and 19 points, respectively. Harper was nine for 11 from the field.

In the fourth, though, the rest of the Buffalos joined the fray and Madras nearly pulled the upset. With more than two minutes remaining, they got the lead down to four points. However, a few Madras turnovers and Henley converting just enough offensive stemmed the comeback.

A three-pointer by sophomore Katelyn Tanewasha with nine seconds left got Madras to the final four-point margin.

Great shooting was the key for Henley. They shot 48% from the field overall, and 42% from three-point land. Madras was 31% from the floor. Both teams played tough defense. Madras had 19 turnovers but forced 20 out of Henley.

Esquiro, who battled shin pain in the opener and scored just six points in the Madras loss to Baker, was an offensive machine Friday. She was 10 of 24 from the field, six for 13 from three-point land, and a perfect 11 for 11 from the free throw line. She also snagged four rebounds and had five assists before fouling out late in the game.

After scoring 20 against Baker Thursday, Rylan Davis, another junior guard and first team all-Tri-Valley Conference player, had an off morning shooting on Friday, hitting just four for 16 — but she had nine rebounds and five assists. Yvonne Greene added 10 rebounds for Madras. Tanewasha had 12 points.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Madras, OR newsLocal Madras, OR
Buff wins regional Battle of the Books
Madras, OR2 days ago
Bernita Fay Barker
Madras, OR14 hours ago
Larry Easter
Madras, OR7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
▶️ 3 Bend schools placed in Secure after bobcat sighting
Bend, OR2 days ago
DEEP THOUGHTS: Crook County might have greater options than the Idaho movement
Prineville, OR1 day ago
TALES OF THE PAST: Florence Grimes Nichols was daughter of Central Oregon pioneers and rancher’s wife
Prineville, OR3 days ago
Study shows allergy season is getting longer in these 4 Oregon cities
Portland, OR2 days ago
OHP, Medicaid, CHIP Renewals
Warm Springs, OR1 day ago
Goats arrive to clear brush in Madras
Madras, OR3 hours ago
Sheriff covers school resource officer position
Madras, OR1 day ago
Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, 30+ acts coming to Redmond for FairWell Festival
Redmond, OR1 day ago
Bean Park playground to be transformed
Madras, OR6 days ago
Madras finally targets problem street for pavement
Madras, OR7 days ago
ODOT hosts meeting on U.S. 97 Earl-Colfax Project
Madras, OR1 day ago
Siblings sentenced for 2022 drive-by shooting
Madras, OR2 days ago
Looking Back: Dry cleaner association warns against danger of static electricity
Madras, OR4 days ago
Mary Wright
Madras, OR7 days ago
City of Madras hires interim city administrator
Madras, OR4 hours ago
Prineville PD seeks public’s help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Prineville, OR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy