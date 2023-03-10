Open in App
Olney, TX
Graham Leader

Olney man arrested on assault charge

By News Staff,

5 days ago
Mike Williams news@grahamleader.com

An Olney man is facing charges of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon following an arrest last week. Damaion Maurice Fleming Jr., 32, was arrested on the alleged charges.

According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, YCSO and Olney Police Department responded to a call at 301 Commerce in Newcastle around 6 a.m. Monday in reference to a physical disturbance involving a firearm. Dispatch advised responders that the reporting party informed YCSO the firearm had been taken away from Fleming and they were holding him at gunpoint.

After further investigation, Fleming was placed under arrest for allegedly displaying a firearm during an alleged assault on his fiancé, identified as Jeri Leach, 48. Fleming remains held on a bond total of $70,000.

According to 90th Judicial District Court records, Fleming pleaded guilty in June 2010 to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to four years of deferred adjudication and community supervision. In April 2014, Fleming pleaded true in a motion to adjudicate and received six years imprisonment in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony. If indicted and convicted, the punishment range is two-20 years confinement on the institutional division of TDCJ and a fine of up to $10,000. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony is subject to a two-10 years confinement on the institutional division of TDCJ and a fine of up to $10,000.

