Collin County, TX
CBS DFW

Collin County Detention Officer Benjamin Held dies following crash

By Annie Gimbel,

5 days ago

McKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas) - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Detention Officer Benjamin Held Collin County Sheriff's Office

Detention Officer Benjamin Held died last week following an off-duty traffic crash, which resulted in significant head trauma, according to a Facebook post .

"If you had the pleasure of knowing Held, you know he was an excellent officer, field-training officer, detention response team member, and a passionate officer who impacted the lives of everyone he met. He will be truly missed," the department shared.

CareFlite took Officer Held to the hospital where doctors placed him on life support. However, he was taken off life support sometime after. Held donated his organs on March 10.

He leaves behind a wife and 11-year-old son.

