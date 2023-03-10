Friday Night Notes: Alabama offers top-5 QB, Texas favored for 2 blue-chip DBs and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

This week, USA TODAY High School Sports writer Tim Weaver focuses on the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s loss of its star quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The Tide already have four other quarterbacks on their roster and two more coming in with their class of 2023. They also have a five-star recruit on deck in 2024 with Julian Sayin from Carlsbad (California).

Click on this link to see the entire post from USA TODAY High School Sports’ Friday Night Notes including news from around the Southeastern Conference.

