Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has elbow surgery, throwing program to begin in 3 months

By Safid Deen, USA TODAY,

5 days ago

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the NFC championship game last season, had successful right elbow surgery, the team announced on Friday .

The 49ers said Purdy underwent an internal brace repair by renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister.

Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months, according to the team.

The surgery was to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, sustained during the first quarter of the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29.

“We want the best outcome. And that’s where Dr. Meister made a really tough decision and we’re very appreciative,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said at the NFL scouting combine on Feb. 28 . “And he’s done thousands of these surgeries and when you have all the swelling out, when you have all the stiffness out, is when he’s had the best success with the outcomes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaXGt_0lEiYZSl00
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, causes a fumble by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship Game. Seth Wenig, AP

OFFSEASON: Vikings release receiver Adam Thielen after nine seasons

While the 49ers announced Purdy will begin a throwing program, a timeline for Purdy’s potential return is still to be determined.

“Every person’s different, so timelines are just that, they’re guidelines, but we’ll see,” Lynch said. “The reality is the majority of these are done on baseball players. This is not a baseball injury. Even the way in which it happened, Brock’s going to throw on and a 250-pound man with an opposing force, it’s a different injury and so, the outcomes are different and we’ll see where it goes.”

Purdy was injured after taking a hit from Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick, while throwing the football. Although he returned to the game in the third quarter, he was unable to throw the ball down the field.

Purdy became relevant as the 49ers’ third starting quarterback during the 2022 season as a rookie after being taken with the last pick, No. 262, in the 2022 NFL draft last April. NFL players drafted with the last pick earn the nickname Mr. Irrelevant.

But Purdy was far from it, during his stint as 49ers starter, posting a 5-0 record with 13 touchdowns and completing 67.1 percent of his passes during the regular season. In three playoff games, Purdy threw three touchdowns with no interceptions and completed 65.1 percent of his passes with two victories.

Purdy became the 49ers’ starter after Jimmy Garoppolo’s season ended prematurely due to a broken foot, while their opening day starter Trey Lance had his second NFL season end after suffering a broken ankle.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has elbow surgery, throwing program to begin in 3 months

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, it's well past time to hire an agent – so don't wait any longer
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Richard Sherman gives Georgia's Kelee Ringo a crash course in how to thrive as an NFL cornerback
Athens, GA5 hours ago
New York Jets add an Aaron Rodgers favorite, bring on former Packers WR Allen Lazard, per reports
Green Bay, WI22 hours ago
Why did NCAA women's tournament selection committee stick it to Caitlin Clark and Iowa?
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Parents of North Carolina men's basketball players say NIT fate was left up to the team
Chapel Hill, NC22 hours ago
Michael Irvin shows video of encounter with Marriott employee; refiles lawsuit in Arizona
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Brook Lopez ejected for standing up for Giannis Antetokounmpo after Trey Lyles' shove in Bucks' win over Kings
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Why Alabama has security guard with Brandon Miller during NCAA Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL41 minutes ago
5 horses fatally shot, 3 others wounded in Virginia; juvenile facing animal cruelty charges
Spout Spring, VA25 minutes ago
Michael Jordan gave these sneakers to a ball boy. Now, they could break auction records.
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Power grid attacks caused outages for thousands. FBI still doesn’t know who did it – or why.
Oregon City, OR31 minutes ago
'Nothing but love Philly!': Philadelphia Eagles to release Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
DOJ argues Peter Navarro was 'mistaken' in claiming he was shielded from testifying to Jan. 6 panel
Washington, DC8 hours ago
Another North Carolina home falls into Atlantic Ocean and more are at risk
Rodanthe, NC1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy