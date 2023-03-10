Open in App
Newington, CT
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Hartford Courant

CT rocker and Newington High School grad Rach Karma to appear on ‘American Idol’

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant,

5 days ago

Connecticut metal band vocalist Rach Lux Karma is rocking the “American Idol” auditions this weekend, appearing on Sunday’s episode of the long-running TV talent show.

The hour-long episode will air locally on Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. on the ABC network following the Academy Awards telecast. “American Idol” is available on Hulu and some other streaming services, with episodes available the day after they aired on ABC.

“I did a virtual audition online on a webcam,” Karma told the Courant Friday. “My guitarist was with me, and we did a song by Paramore, ‘Misery Business.’ It went through five rounds of judges saying yes, yes, yes. Then there’s a lot of waiting. When those auditions ended they told me ‘Look out for an email, we’re not sure where you’ll go yet.’ Turned out to be Las Vegas. That was nice.”

She and the guitarist, Matt Landusky, spent a couple of days in Las Vegas, but “we were filming from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.” so she didn’t get to see much of the city. She says wasn’t able to use “Misery Business” again as her live audition, but couldn’t reveal what song she did do since she is not allowed to discuss details of the episode before it airs.

Karma, who grew up in Newington and now lives in Guilford, was living in Hartford when the online “American Idol” auditions happened.

She is the frontwoman for two local bands: NEVERMØUЯИ, which does their own original material, and the metal cover band Evil Twin. She describes NEVERMØUЯИ as “a theatrical, symphonic Goth metal band” whose latest show is called “Rite of Truth.” NEVERMØUЯИ released its debut single “Release the Demons” in January.

With Evil Twin, she sings songs usually associated with male vocalists, covering AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Anthrax, Korn, the Swedish death metal band Arch Enemy and others.

A fixture in the Connecticut metal community, Karma hosted the upstairs Lilly’s Pad events at the annual Opus Birthday Bash metal extravaganza at Toad’s Place in New Haven in January. In October, she held a “Macabre Variety Show” for True Colors United and the Human Rights Fund at another New Haven club, The State House.

Upcoming Connecticut shows by Karma’s bands include Evil Twin on April 15 at the Cellar on Treadwell in Hamden and NEVERMØUЯИ on April 22 at Cherry Street Station in Wallingford.

“I’ve been in and out of bands since I was 15 years old,” Karma says. She’s applied to appear on “American Idol” and some other reality competition series before, but this is the first time she’s made it to the next level.

Sunday’s episode is the fourth in the current season of “American Idol,” which usually airs Sundays at 8 p.m. It was filmed in September in Las Vegas, Nevada, and covers the audition process through which the show selects the contestants for the season.

The “American Idol” judges this season are Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Movie crew rolls into town to shoot Christmas film
New Haven, CT22 hours ago
An Amazing Look Inside an 18th Century Connecticut Coppermine
Hamden, CT2 days ago
This First-Time Oscars Winner Graduated From Boarding School In Wallingford
Wallingford, CT2 days ago
Massachusetts-based Covenant Health cancels purchase of Connecticut's Day Kimball hospital
Putnam, CT22 hours ago
This CT Psychiatric Hospital Will Give You the Creeps
Portland, CT23 hours ago
'A beloved mayor and trailblazer' | Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello has died
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Did you see it? Meteor lights up Connecticut sky, disintegrates in Milford
Milford, CT2 days ago
Rt. 8 reopens following over-turned crash in Shelton
Shelton, CT11 hours ago
Neighbor Sates A Sold-Out Assembly At StageOne In Fairfield, CT [Photos/Video]
Fairfield, CT3 days ago
Third annual ParaConn brings supernatural, mystical attractions to Connecticut
Ansonia, CT5 days ago
Does CT need 169 municipalities? Some say merging makes sense
Hartford, CT3 days ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA2 days ago
Second murder on same Hartford block in days
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Electric Boat deal with Australia driving development in New London
New London, CT1 day ago
Celebrity Bartending at Gallo Family Restaurant in Danbury Supports Ann's Place on March 29
Danbury, CT2 days ago
USDA: Look out for spotted lanternflies in Connecticut
Farmington, CT23 hours ago
Storm results in power outages, winter advisory remains in effect
Bristol, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy