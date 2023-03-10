Open in App
Wellington, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: Wellington’s serving up Bacon & Bourbon ... what more could you ask from a festival?

By Rod Stafford Hagwood, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

5 days ago

This is “Small Bites,” a South Florida Sun Sentinel feature with tiny tidbits on the food and beverage scene — because we know that sometimes you just don’t have room for a long article, you want a little news brief instead, an amuse bouche of information, if you will. Enjoy!

WHAT:

With a name like Wellington Bacon & Bourbon Fest, you’d think everything you need to know is right there in the title, wouldn’t you? And yet, there’s more.

In addition to porcine treats and whiskey drinks, the ninth annual festival will offer live music, arts and crafts vendors and a returning popular feature from the past.

“We are very excited to announce that our food and bourbon pairing seminars are back after a three-year hiatus,” says Nancy Stewart-Franczak, executive director of Festival Management Group, the event’s producer. The pairings were dropped because of pandemic protocols.

THE PAIRINGS:

The restaurants bringing back the popular cuisine tasting and bourbon flights on Saturday, March 25 , are:

WHEN:

  • 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, March 25
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 26

WHERE:

The location is Wellington Town Center Promenade , 12150 Forest Hill Blvd.

COST:

Admission is free on both days, but tickets for the March 25 pairing seminars range from $40 to $75. Free parking is available at the Wellington Community Center and the Wellington Aquatics Complex.

EXTRA TIDBIT:

Carlo DeVito , author of “Big Whiskey,” will be speaking at the Warren pairing seminar at noon. Before that, he’s scheduled to be in the lobby of the Village of Wellington Community Center from 11 a.m. to noon selling and autographing books.

INFORMATION:

Get more details at baconbourbonfest.com or Facebook.com/BaconBourbonFest . To purchase pairing tickets, go to baconbourbonfest.com/pairing-seminars .

