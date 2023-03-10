Wintry weekend weather may be followed by nor’easter early next week

Winter weather is making its comeback to the Northeast this weekend with a potential nor’easter poised to follow it early next week.

With the official start of spring less than two weeks away, forecasters said the weather in the coming days will feel like anything but. A dangerous winter storm, known as an atmospheric river, dumped massive amounts of snow and rain across swaths of California before starting its trek toward the East Coast over the weekend.

Forecasters warned “copious amounts of heavy snow” would fall throughout the day on Friday in the mountains of Northern and Central California, where many towns were already buried in snow.

The storm is expected to emerge from the Rockies later Friday and move southeast into the weekend from the northern Plains into the Upper Midwest, according to Accuweather.

Meteorologists predicted at least a few inches of snowfall in the Chicago area and between 4 and 8 inches in Detroit by late Friday evening.

From there, the storm will push farther east and likely bring between 3 and 12 inches of snow across portions of Northeast, including northern Pennsylvania and parts of southern New York.

“Even around New York City, the storm is likely to begin as rain Friday evening, thanks to temperatures in the 40s at the storm’s onset,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

“But, as this storm moves eastward and tries to reorganize along the mid-Atlantic coast at the last minute, a transition to a wintry mix and then snow will occur around the New York City metro area, and a slushy accumulation is possible late Friday night to Saturday morning.”

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from the southern Great Lakes to portions of Pennsylvania, New York, northern New Jersey, Connecticut and parts of both West Virginia and northwestern Virginia.

Meteorologists are also monitoring a second storm that is expected to “strengthen rapidly along the East Coast early next week,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. It is expected to march along the Atlantic and up over southeastern New England, then mountainous regions from the Poconos to the Catskills and Berkshire.