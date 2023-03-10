Open in App
San Francisco, CA
SF 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoes successful surgery on right elbow, ESPN reports

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0lEiTvnG00 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has undergone successful surgery on his right elbow, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports the surgery on Purdy's ruptured ulnar collateral ligament involved an internal brace, as the team had hoped.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

That means Purdy should be able to start throwing again in about three months, and he could be cleared to play in six months.

That would put his return at about week one of the regular season.

See more stories and videos related to the San Francisco 49ers here .

