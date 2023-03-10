Open in App
12 Wedding Trends That Are In For 2023

By Linda DiProperzio,

5 days ago
Every couple wants their wedding day to stand out from the rest. One way to bring your big day to the next level is to incorporate some of the year’s biggest trends into your big day. While every year brings in a new crop of trends, 2023 is looking to be extra special with some ideas that couples can use to show off their own unique style. From fashion and food to photography and florals, wedding pros have revealed their top 12 wedding trends for 2023.

Couples are ditching the traditional white wedding cake and opting for confections that bring color, texture, and personality to the dessert, according to the wedding planners at BLB Events .

You might have seen these photo booths on the red carpet, and they are now taking the wedding world by storm. "This new style has been revolutionizing traditional photo booths," notes Ryan Mayiras of Candid Studios Photography & Videography.

Susan Anderson of The Worthy Goods predicts that technology will play a larger role in weddings, with live streaming and virtual reality experiences being used to include guests who cannot attend in person.

This trend started a few years ago but is only getting more popular. "More and more brides are adding film photography to their wedding photography packages with me," says photographer Kari Bjorn.

As Mayiras explains, couples are reserving time at the end of weddings for just the two of them to have a private dance before the end of the night. "This intimate dance is truly magical and typically very emotional," he says. "Make sure to have your photographer and videographer there for this last dance. You won't want them to miss this magical moment."

Why have one cake at your reception when you can have two? According to Corey Finjer Bennett of Core Creative , elaborate groom's cakes are making a comeback in 2023. This dessert typically shows off something notable about the groom, such as his profession, hobby, or favorite sports team.

Brides like Sophia Bush have embraced non-white wedding dresses, and the trend is expected to gain more steam this year, say the pros at at BLB Events.

Many couples are making their beloved pet a part of their big day by incorporating special touches throughout the wedding weekend. "This could be an illustration of your pet on a napkin, including them in the ceremony, or even naming signature cocktails in their honor," explains Ali Johnson, wedding planner at RT Lodge .

Mismatched and patterned bridesmaid dresses are in, says Johnson. Each bridesmaid gets the opportunity to select a style and color that is most flattering to them. This achieves a unique look for the bridal party with a ton of personality. Super chic!

Sheer opera-length and wrist gloves started to make an appearance late in 2022 but for 2023 they are going to become the next big accessory that every bride wants, says Ness McGovern of Ness McGovern Events & Design . "We've seen opera gloves showing up on the runway this year already," she notes. "Some include beading, pearls, and lace-appliques making them easily customizable to each bride and what they are wearing."

From tequila shot escort cards to champagne walls, these larger-than-life seating experiences are not going anywhere! "We love a collection of backdrops in different sizes and material, or an oversized elegant paper scroll," explains Kristin Ligas of Well-Dressed Events . "We’ve also been seeing escort cards that tie back to the couples relationship, like oyster shells, mini olive oils, or even cookies!"

Receptions with heavy floral/greenery as opposed to simplistic candle scape on tables will continue to be popular in 2023, adds Bennett.

