Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

LA Rams face big decisions with roster in transition

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15acmn_0lEiTgnb00

LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Baker Mayfield, RB Malcolm Brown, WR/KR Brandon Powell, OG David Edwards, DE A'Shawn Robinson, DT Greg Gaines, CB Troy Hill, S Taylor Rapp, CB David Long, S Nick Scott, CB Grant Haley, K Matt Gay.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB John Wolford, QB Bryce Perkins, DT Marquise Copeland, DT Michael Hoecht, LB Travin Howard, LB Christian Rozeboom, S Jake Gervase.

NEEDS: Although the salary cap has never seemed like much of a barrier to the Los Angeles Rams, general manager Les Snead admits his team is in need of a slight reset this season. That means LA is unlikely to make another major signing this spring while focusing on re-signing its own free agents and dropping just enough talent to get under the cap for the upcoming season. The Rams still have many areas in which they must improve in free agency, however. They seem likely to find a new backup quarterback if Mayfield finds a lucrative new home, and the Rams seem likely to pick up another veteran receiver whether or not they trade Allen Robinson. Beloved Super Bowl champions Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods are both on the market. The offensive line badly needs reinforcement after its injuries ruined last season, and the defensive line must either be restocked or restored by re-signing A'Shawn Robinson and Gaines. And after declining to use the franchise tag, the Rams might allow kicker Matt Gay to walk despite his excellence so they can spend the money elsewhere.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $18.9 million over the cap.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lions re-sign Cominsky to add to busy free agency week
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Safety Jordan Poyer agrees to 2-year deal to stay with Bills
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
AP source: Eagles to release CB Darius Slay
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
AP source: 49ers agree to 1-year deal with Clelin Ferrell
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
AP source: Vikings add ex-Cards CB Murphy to begin revamp
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for New York Jets, he is waiting for Green Bay Packers to complete trade
Green Bay, WI3 hours ago
AP source: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield agree on 1-year deal
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
AP sources: Broncos get McGlinchey, Powers, Allen, Stidham
Denver, CO1 day ago
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for video showing gun in club
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Report: MLB closer to streaming Padres games as Bally Sports prepares to file for bankruptcy
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres notes: Jose Azocar making powerful case to make roster; Drew Pomeranz's progress
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy