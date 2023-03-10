Open in App
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast: Opry Entertainment Group Acquires Minority Stake In Whiskey Riff

By Casey Young,

5 days ago

Whiskey Riff and the Grand Ole Opry… name a better duo.

In my very humble (very biased) opinion, you really can’t find one better in the current landscape of country music.

Yesterday, we were thrilled to announced our new partnership with Opry Entertainment Group, which has been in the works for quite some time and something that will only continue to grow and develop over the coming months and years:

And today, Steve and Wes (Whiskey Riff co-founders for those who may not know), sat down to talk all about what this actually means for the company and what you can expect to see from us going forward.

They get into some of the details of the new partnership, what it means for the future and continuing to support artists we love alongside the Grand Ole Opry, some of the ideas in the works and much more.

And of course, we couldn’t have done any of it without all of you loyal Whiskey Riffers, so we thank each and every one of you for all of your support over the years that helped make this possible.

Pour yourself a nice strong drink on this lovely Friday afternoon and give it a listen…

Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “ Whiskey Riff Raff ” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

