Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Police: Man hit several parked cars, tried to run away

By Matt Adams,

5 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwOx0_0lEiS9CS00
    Damaged vehicle from March 10, 2023
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGG7r_0lEiS9CS00
    Damaged vehicle from March 10, 2023
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ph6Ib_0lEiS9CS00
    Damaged vehicle from March 10, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a driver crashed into several cars on the near northwest side Friday morning.

According to IMPD, the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of Eugene Street. At least four cars were hit. Images showed a handful of vehicles with impact damage visible on their bumpers and sides.

State police bust illegal street racing, street takeover gathering in Indianapolis

The IMPD incident report said the driver crashed into the parked cars and tried to “flee in his vehicle.” He then got out before trying to run off.

Police took the driver, identified in the report as 30-year-old Keegan Rouse, into custody. Preliminary charges against him include resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving under the influence.

The incident report indicated that Friday marked Rouse’s birthday.

No one was injured in the incident, police said. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
70-year-old delivery driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint over the weekend
Indianapolis, IN21 hours ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD: Woman hit by car while walking to bus stop on Indy's near east side
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police make arrest after broad daylight home invasion in Brownsburg
Brownsburg, IN22 hours ago
Stolen car chase with Lawrence PD leads to multiple crashes
Lawrence, IN1 day ago
Man found dead inside Muncie duplex after shots reported nearby
Muncie, IN3 hours ago
Man charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
Indianapolis, IN22 hours ago
Man Killed After In Car Crash After Trying To Run From Cops
Lawrence, IN2 days ago
Court docs: Suspect said I-465 road rage shooting started as trip to pick up cupcakes
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Woman caught with over 70 stolen credit cards, government IDs sentenced to 1.5 years
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Woman accused of firing shots outside restaurant on northeast side of Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Carmel police chase ends on US 31; suspect arrested
Carmel, IN2 days ago
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Outside Greenwood Ale Emporium
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
Man charged with murder after shooting outside Greenwood restaurant
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
20-year-old arrested after a road rage incident led to gunfire on Indy's south side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Pike Township bus driver arrested for assaulting, choking middle school student on the bus
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Troopers arrest man accused in I-465 road rage shooting
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Police: No law broken when Columbus man shot dog on his property
Columbus, IN2 days ago
Indianapolis man held on $100K bond in wife’s shooting death
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Neighbors say short term rental is to blame for weekend gunfire
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Martinsville man dies in single-vehicle crash
Martinsville, IN2 days ago
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN23 hours ago
Franklin Road Updates
Lawrence, IN2 days ago
IMPD makes 5 arrests, finds illegal guns
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Man arrested after crashing into school bus during police chase in Tipton, Howard counties
Windfall, IN5 days ago
3 charged after large amounts of marijuana found at Indy airport
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indy man charged for role in multiple armed robberies
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy