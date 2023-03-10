Saints Add Another Defensive Assistant

New Orleans adds to their defensive coaching staff.

Katherine Terrell reports on Friday that the New Orleans Saints have added former Eastern Illinois defensive coordinator Adam Gristick as a defensive assistant.

Gristick's role has not been specified, but he was the LB coach at Eastern Illinois for four years before being promoted to defensive coordinator last season. Prior to EIU, Gristick was an assistant at Missouri State and Syracuse.

New Orleans has an excellent pair of linebackers in All-Pro Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Kaden Elliss also had a breakout season in 2022, but will be an unrestricted free agent. The team also spent a fifth-round selection on LB D'Marco Jackson last spring. Jackson missed the 2022 campaign after a training camp injury.

The Saints already have a LB coach in Michael Hodges, a widely regarded coach in league circles. Hodges is one of the few New Orleans defensive assistants to return off last years staff. Co-defensive coordinators Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard are the major names no longer with the Saints. Nielsen also oversaw the defensive line, while Richard was in charge of the defensive backs.

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is stopped by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY

Joe Woods was hired as the new defensive coordinator. Todd Grantham was brought in to oversee the defensive line. Marcus Robertson was hired to help Woods with the defensive backs. Head coach Dennis Allen, the Saints defensive coordinator from 2015-2021, is still expected to call the defensive signals.

New Orleans ranked fifth in total defense in 2022. They were second against the pass and were fourth in the league with 48 sacks. However, the Saints had just seven interceptions, 30th in the NFL, and held a lowly 24th ranking against the run.

