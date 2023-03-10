Bellator 292 Preview: Usman Nurmagomedov Looks to Extend Dominance

The 24-year-old makes his first title defense Friday night in the main event.

The name Nurmagomedov commands respect.

Khabib Nurmagomedov won all 29 of his fights en route to becoming one of the sport’s most dominating figures. His father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, left behind a legacy of his own as a coach, training no less than 18 fighters that went on to become world champions.

Usman Nurmagomedov is the latest member of the family setting new standards of greatness. The undefeated Nurmagomedov is the reigning Bellator lightweight champion, and he makes his first title defense later tonight against Benson Henderson in the main event of Bellator 292.

“I am fully aware that some people pay attention to me because of Khabib and our name,” says Nurmagomedov, speaking through a translator. “There’s nothing wrong with that. Obviously, there is a pressure to continue the legacy. I also want to show myself, that I am the best in the world.”

This bout is also part of the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. If Nurmagomedov was to win the tournament, it would stand as a significant achievement for the 24-year-old fighting sensation. On the opposite end of the eight-man bracket is former featherweight champion A.J. McKee, who is hungry to add a new piece of gold to his collection at Nurmagomedov’s expense.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise that others want to fight me,” says Nurmagomedov (16–0). “I am the champion. As for me, I have a rule that I always focus on the next opponent. I am not focused on anyone but Benson. I never look past the guy who is in front of me.”

Henderson (30–11) is no longer in his prime, but even at 39, he remains dangerous. A former UFC lightweight champion and a perennial contender in Bellator, he has won his last two fights using a style and approach that Nurmagomedov has closely studied.

“I don’t expect anything new from him,” says Nurmagomedov. “I think he’s a quite one-sided fighter. For the past four or five years, he hasn’t really advanced or changed his style. But I am aware he’s a hard opponent, and it’s going to be a serious, spectacular fight.”

Representing Bellator as the world’s premier lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov is prepared to further advance his family’s lineage with a dominating title win on pay-per-view.

“My goal is to grow and improve,” says Nurmagomedov. “God-given, I’m going to be the winner again.”

A Win Is Critical for Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan

The winner of tomorrow’s UFC Fight Night main event pitting Merab Dvalishvili against Petr Yan holds title implications.

Aljamain Sterling is the reigning bantamweight champion, and his next title defense takes place against Henry Cejudo this May at UFC 288. If Sterling is victorious, he will set the new record for consecutive bantamweight title defenses. He is expected to then make the move to the featherweight division, which will, in turn, open the title picture at bantamweight.

There is depth at bantamweight, but the top contenders are Sean O’Malley, Dvalishvili, Chito Vera and Yan. Tomorrow’s fight is particularly important for Yan, who is currently sitting on his first losing streak. If he defeats Dvalishvili, who has looked extremely impressive in his eight-fight win streak, then he will immediately reinsert himself in the title picture.

Dvalishvili will put himself in a phenomenal position with a win. Yan is an established, elite bantamweight, and it will be extremely difficult to keep Dvalishvili out of title discussions if he wins this fight.

Ryan Spann Returns to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night

For the first time since knocking Dominick Reyes into another galaxy at UFC 281 last November, Ryan Spann steps back into the cage tomorrow. He will match up against Nikita Krylov at UFC Fight Night, a bout initially scheduled to take place at the end of February that was postponed after Krylov could not compete.

Spann (21–7) has incredible knockout power, and his submission prowess should not be discounted. Krylov (29–9) is precisely the type of opponent Spann is seeking. Ranked two spots ahead of him at sixth, Krylov does not have the same cardio or strength as Spann, both of which are his trademarks.

This is a fight Spann should win. It will allow him to jump from eighth to sixth–or potentially even fifth–in the division, and extend his winning streak to three at the expense of another top-10 contender.

Even though Jamahal Hill has provided stability to the top of the light heavyweight division, plenty of space remains for top contenders. Spann will become one with a victory against Krylov, particularly if he does so in emphatic fashion.

The Pick ’Em Section:

UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Pick: Merab Dvalishvili

Bellator 292 lightweight title bout: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson

Pick: Usman Nurmagomedov

Bellator 292 lightweight bout: Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabily

Pick: Tofiq Musayev

UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Pick: Said Nurmagomedov

UFC Fight Night 221: Ryan Spann vs. Nikita Krylov

Pick: Ryan Spann

Last week: 4–1

2023 record: 22–12

