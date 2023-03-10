Open in App
Cowboys Restructure Prescott, Martin Contracts for Cap Space

By Mike McDaniel,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqJsv_0lEiQUKo00

Dallas has reworked the deals of two offensive stars ahead of the start of free agency next week.

Ahead of the start of NFL free agency next week, the Cowboys have restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin , according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Cowboys were projected to be around $18 million over the salary cap for 2023, but the contract moves for Prescott and Martin created around $30 million in cap space.

Prescott was set to have a 2023 cap number of $49.13 million, but with the restructure, will now only count as around $27 million against the cap next season.

As for Martin, the seven-time All-Pro saved the Cowboys $8.8 million in cap space with his move. He’s signed through the end of the 2024 season. Prescott is also signed through the end of the ’24 season, as he enters the third year of his four-year, $160 million contract.

Both players could be contract extension candidates before the offseason is done.

