LGB flight traffic diverted east due to wind, officials say

Flights out of Long Beach Airport have been diverted east, in the opposite direction of their usual travel path, as a result of wind patterns this morning, officials said.

LBG spokesperson Kate Kuykendall said it wasn’t exactly clear when the decision to change the direction of traffic was made by the control tower, however, flight traffic has been going east since at least 8:30 a.m.

No delays have been caused by the change, and it’s unclear when traffic will return back to its normal direction of travel, Kuykendall said. However, this means that for now, planes will be flying over California Heights and neighborhoods south of Heartwell Park.

Kuykendall previously said that LGB changing the direction of flight traffic is not unusual, but it can be surprising for residents who don’t normally notice it.

Aircraft need to land and take off into the wind , so if the winds shift, the flight pattern will too, according to Kuykendall.

Flight traffic was also diverted east last month as the region experienced heavy winds and stormy weather.

