Tank Bigsby reveals his pick to win Auburn's starting quarterback job

By Taylor Jones,

5 days ago
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby closed his college career after rushing for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons on the Plains.

As he prepares for the NFL draft, he is sharing his thoughts about Auburn’s 2023 roster, including who he would choose as the starting quarterback.

During his time in Indianapolis for the NFL combine, Bigsby was asked about several players who will be stepping up to take on more important roles in 2023 and says that T.J. Finley has what it takes to take over the role now that the right coaches are leading the program.

“He’s a very calm guy. You know, in situations, he never trips. All the adversity he’s been through, he keeps going. He keeps fighting. He’s looking for more. I can relate to guys like that. He’s great. He’s going to be great. He’ll be fine. He’s just going to get around the right guys, and I feel like he is now. The right coaches are in, and he’s going to do what he has to do.”

Finley will enter his third season at Auburn in 2023 with 1,258 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. Last season, he passed for 431 yards and a touchdown before being sidelined after the Penn State game due to a shoulder injury. Finley is competing this spring with Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner for the starting quarterback job.

