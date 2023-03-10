Tank Bigsby reveals his pick to win Auburn's starting quarterback job

“He’s a very calm guy. You know, in situations, he never trips. All the adversity he’s been through, he keeps going. He keeps fighting. He’s looking for more. I can relate to guys like that. He’s great. He’s going to be great. He’ll be fine. He’s just going to get around the right guys, and I feel like he is now. The right coaches are in, and he’s going to do what he has to do.”
Finley will enter his third season at Auburn in 2023 with 1,258 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. Last season, he passed for 431 yards and a touchdown before being sidelined after the Penn State game due to a shoulder injury. Finley is competing this spring with Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner for the starting quarterback job.
