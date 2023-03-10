Open in App
Brownsville, TX
Bodies of Matamoros kidnap victims returned to US

By Steven Masso,

5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The bodies of the two Americans killed in a kidnapping in Matamoros were returned to U.S. soil on Thursday.

Just before 5 p.m., two hearse escorted by law enforcement transported the bodies on the Brownsville side of the border at Veterans International Bridge.

The bodies of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, both of South Carolina, were found Tuesday in a wooden shed a few miles outside of Matamoros.

Cartel letter doesn’t dull pain for Americans’ families

The surviving victims, Latavia McGee and Eric Williams, were transported to a Brownsville hospital on Tuesday.

The four South Carolina friends travel to Matamoros from South Carolina last Friday so McGee could undergo cosmetic surgery.

Mexican authorities say the group was caught in a shooting by drug cartel members. All four were kidnapped and taken to the wooden shed until their discovery on Tuesday.

