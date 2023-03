Two drive-by shooting suspects accused of killing an Anderson County teenager are behind bars in Arkansas. As we previously reported, 14-year-old Elijah Delbert Allen Sergent, was fatally wounded on February 23rd by a bullet investigators say was fired from a car passing his house on Willingham Road in Belton.

19-year-old Anthony Howard of Williamston and 37-year-old Grace Smith of Piedmont were arrested in Trumann, Arkansas, Tuesday night. Local police say they were alerted by a nationwide system that matches vehicles with arrest warrants. At this point, the couple is charged with manslaughter.