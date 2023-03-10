Open in App
Perth Amboy, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Courier News

Perth Amboy man sentenced to 25 years for execution-style killing

By Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIy4G_0lEiMo2a00

ELIZABETH – A 26-year-old Perth Amboy man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the execution-style shooting of a 24-year-old Union man in 2021.

Superior Court Judge Robert Kirsch imposed the term on Shannon Assing, handing down the sentence on his aggravated manslaughter conviction, said Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel. Assing must serve at least 85% of the 25-year term before the possibility of parole.

Union police responded around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 2021, to the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue and found Isaiah Spicer with fatal injuries to his head and neck after an apparent execution-style shooting, according to Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady.

Assing fled the scene, discarded the weapon and turned himself in the next day, Grady said. At the time of his guilty plea, Assing admitted to shooting Spicer in front of the home of his ex-girlfriend, Grady said.

“I hope this sentencing can bring some solace to those mourning Mr. Spicer,” Daniel said in a statement.

Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Union County, NJ newsLocal Union County, NJ
What Does Guilty Plea By Manager Of NJ Bus Company That Endangered Children Mean For Owner?
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trio Charged In Kidnapping, Execution Of NJ Man Alongside Route 80: Police
Newark, NJ22 hours ago
Newark Man Arrested for Murder in Friend’s Stabbing
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Long Branch Man Gets 10 Years Following Narcotic Investigation
Long Branch, NJ1 day ago
Man accused of shooting state trooper appears in court in N.J. after fleeing state, sparking manhunt
Paterson, NJ22 hours ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Woman found dead, stabbed in Brooklyn domestic dispute: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
UPDATE: Pair Busted In NJ State Police Takedown Tied To Gunpoint Home Invasion In Cresskill
Cresskill, NJ1 day ago
MURDER: Newark Man Charged In Victim's Stabbing Death
Newark, NJ2 days ago
14-year-old boy nabbed in Manhattan subway attack on autistic boy caught on video
Manhattan, NY5 hours ago
Wayne Driver Charged With DWI Assault In Horrific Ridgewood Crash
Ridgewood, NJ2 days ago
Two NYC women killed in separate domestic assaults days apart
New York City, NY1 day ago
Newark police concerned over disappearance of woman, 38
Newark, NJ5 hours ago
Jersey City man convicted of assaulting step-daughter
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Suspected Fort Lee High-Rise Jumper Dies
Fort Lee, NJ2 days ago
Man, 19, charged in fatal double hit-and-run on LI
Patchogue, NY1 day ago
Essex Jail Officer, GF Stung By FBI In Scheme To Smuggle In Tobacco, Cell Phones: Feds
Jersey City, NJ19 hours ago
NJ school board member caught shoplifting at Petco, cops say
Monroe Township, NJ1 day ago
NJ man on fentanyl let go before killing baby in tragic crash
Raritan, NJ2 days ago
2 charged with kidnapping after home invasion robbery in N.J. town, authorities say
Cresskill, NJ2 days ago
Long Branch, NJ man receives lengthy prison sentence after dealing cocaine in Monmouth County
Long Branch, NJ2 days ago
Police: Man charged with intentionally starting Bayonne apartment fire, vandalizing car
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
NJ home burglary kingpin heading to the big house
Teaneck, NJ23 hours ago
Teen robbed by 10 people outside Barclays Center
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Training or abuse? Video leads to shutdown of Rahway, NJ facility
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Queens boy, 13, repeatedly stabs sister, 14, with steak knife: police
Queens, NY3 days ago
Encounters with police have killed 46 in NJ, highest number of deaths in Paterson
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Prosecutor: Bayonne woman charged with driving car reported stolen out of Miami
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Police: Don’t fall for this text message scam
Staten Island, NY20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy