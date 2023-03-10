Anfernee Simons' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-76ers Game

Anfernee Simmons is on the injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Anfernee Simons is available.

On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will be in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Anfernee Simons has been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury (he has missed each of the last four games).

The former IMG Academy star is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 21.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest in 57 games.

He is also shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range.

The Trail Blazers come into the night with a 31-35 record in 66 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 14-20 in the 34 games they have played on the road outside of Portland, Oregon.

Right now, the Trail Blazers are just one game out of the tie for the ninth seed, so they still have an excellent chance to make the play-in tournament.

As for the 76ers, they are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 43-22 record in 65 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the 76ers are 24-10 in the 34 games they have hosted at home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference.