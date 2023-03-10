Big Ten tournament: Purdue basketball exorcises demons with win over Rutgers

CHICAGO − Recent history says Rutgers has Purdue's number.

On Friday afternoon in United Center, thanks to timely 3-point shooting and defense, the Boilermakers flipped the script.

Purdue advanced to Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinals with a 70-65 victory over the Scarlet Knights, overcoming an early double-digit deficit with the help of veteran reserves.

Ethan Morton and David Jenkins Jr. supplied firepower off the bench and Mason Gillis was the star after Purdue fell behind 17-5 early.

The Boilermakers ended the first half by outscoring Rutgers 24-11 in the final nine minutes.

3 stars

Mason Gillis, Purdue: Gillis went 4-for-4 shooting in the first half when Purdue otherwise had shooting struggles. But it was more his ability to attack the glass and defend that helped Purdue overcome its early hole. Gillis' 3 to end the half was a huge boost going into the locker room. He finished with 20 points and nine rebounds on 7 of 8 shooting.

David Jenkins Jr., Purdue: Jenkins played his role all season long. On Friday, the Boilermakers needed the David Jenkins who was an elite scorer at other stops on his four-college tour. His 12 points is his high for Jenkins' one season with the Boilermakers. He also supplied heavy minutes at point guard. Jenkins was 4 of 4 from the field, converting a conventional three-point play to go with three 3s.

Zach Edey, Purdue: Again, not Edey's best. But he's been elevated because of the remarkable season he's had that more is expected. It's come to the point where 16 points and 11 rebounds is considered subpar. That should never be the case, even if you are the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Key moment

Purdue made 2 of its first 9 shots to open the second half, an issue that also plagued the Boilermakers in the first half. Mason Gillis' 3 just before the half helped atone for the shooting woes, putting Purdue up 29-28.

In the second half, it was 3s shot clock buzzer-beating 3s from Jenkins Jr. on consecutive possessions followed by Ethan Morton's 3. Those shots put the Boilermakers up 50-46 with nine minutes remaining.

Purdue never trailed again.

Key stat

Coming into Friday, Purdue was 1-5 in its last six games against Rutgers. Two years in a row, a late 3 buried the Boilermakers when they were ranked No. 1.

On Jan. 2, Rutgers' win at Mackey was Purdue's first loss of the season and its only loss through 23 games.

Friday's quarterfinal victory was Purdue's second over the Scarlet Knights since its win at Mackey Arena in January 2019.

No. 5 Purdue 70, Rutgers 65

RUTGERS (19-14) : Omoruyi 4-10 2-2 10, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6, Mulcahy 4-7 0-1 10, Simpson 5-15 6-8 18, Spencer 5-13 1-2 13, Palmquist 1-4 0-0 2, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Woolfolk 2-2 0-0 4, Hyatt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 9-13 65.

PURDUE (27-5) : Gillis 7-8 4-6 20, Edey 6-11 4-4 16, Loyer 0-5 4-5 4, Newman 0-4 1-2 1, Smith 3-8 2-4 8, Morton 2-4 2-2 8, Jenkins 4-4 1-2 12, Furst 0-2 0-0 0, Kaufman-Renn 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-47 19-27 70.

Halftime—Purdue 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 6-20 (Mulcahy 2-3, Simpson 2-5, Spencer 2-5, McConnell 0-1, Miller 0-1, Hyatt 0-2, Palmquist 0-3), Purdue 7-20 (Jenkins 3-3, Gillis 2-3, Morton 2-4, Furst 0-2, Loyer 0-2, Newman 0-2, Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_McConnell. Rebounds_Rutgers 24 (Omoruyi 8), Purdue 31 (Edey 11). Assists_Rutgers 15 (Mulcahy 5), Purdue 17 (Smith 5). Total Fouls_Rutgers 26, Purdue 15.

