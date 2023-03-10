‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Debut Music Video For Hit Frankie Valli Song Cover

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies is an upcoming prequel to the 1978 series, Grease. The musical romantic comedy series was created by Annabel Oakes for Paramount +. The new series will feature Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Marisa Davila as Jane, and Jason Schmidt playing Buddy.

The new music video for the prequel shows a snippet of the opening scene set to a re-imagination of Frankie Valli’s original “Grease” and will premiere exclusively on PEOPLE. Other members of the cast include; Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, and Jackie Hoffman.

Grease is the word

YouTube video screenshot

At the start of the video, a pink and white card reads “Grease is the word” and instruments start to play Frankie’s original “Grease” in the background as Jane and Buddy kiss at the drive-in theater. The duo then gets out of the car and Jane starts singing and dancing.

After alights the car while wearing Buddy’s letterman jacket, Nancy appears to be less mindful about her friend’s romantic flings despite the happenings around her. Nancy pays more attention to the latest magazine fashion trends instead. Also, Cynthia wants to be a part of the T-Birds, but the guys won’t let her, and Olivia drops off her brother Richie at the drive-in as she tries to escape the reputation she earned from the last school years.

Youtube video screenshot

More on the ‘Grease’ Prequel

The music series is set four years ahead of its original, Grease, as indicated in a press release. The original Grease featured John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as high school lovers reunited after a summer fling. It was a period before “rock ‘n’ roll ruled” and the T-Birds were the most envied clique in the school. Four outcasts are also trying to operate “on their own terms” at the school, Rydell High.

Youtube video screenshot

The much anticipated 10-episode series is also directed by Alethea Jones. Music and choreography credits go to music producer Justin Tranter and director Jamal Sims.

However, fans reacted to the trailer on Twitter, mostly with displeasure. “This is not needed… the original movies are great, on paramount plus, and still hold up to this day why reboot it?” one user commented. “Ugh. Please come up with an original idea!” another Twitter user echoed.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be streamed on Paramount + from April 6.