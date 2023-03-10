‘Perfect Match’: Joey Ghosted Kariselle After Filming, According to Francesca

Netflix’s newest reality TV show, Perfect Match, features several former stars from the streamer’s other reality series like Love Is Blind , Too Hot to Handle , and more. The series tasked the contestants with competing in compatibility challenges to see if they could work together to find their ideal partners. While the first season actually ended in engagement , none of the couples stayed together for very long after filming wrapped. Now, Perfect Match villain, Francesca Farago , has spoken out about why her good friend and co-star Kariselle Snow chose to end her engagement.

‘Perfect Match’ stars Joey and Kariselle | Netflix

Joey Sasso proposed to Kariselle in the ‘Perfect Match’ finale

To many, it seemed as though Joey ( The Circle ) found his perfect match in Kariselle ( Sexy Beasts ). The two coupled up in the first episode and seemed like a strong match. They experienced a minor bump in the road when Kariselle went on a date with Chase DeMoor ( Too Hot To Handle ) early in the season. However, ultimately, Kariselle chose to get back with Joey after her date.

While Joey and Kariselle failed to win several compatibility challenges, they were the only couple who stayed matched up throughout the entire season. They both felt like the challenges made them stronger as a couple. In the Perfect Match finale, Joey and Kariselle went on a romantic date, and by the end of it, he got down on one knee and proposed. Kariselle excitedly said yes before they called Joey’s mom to tell her the big news. Unfortunately, the engagement didn’t last.

Francesca says Kariselle ended the engagement due to Joey ghosting her after filming

When asked whether or not they were in the midst of planning a wedding, Joey exclusively told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “No, we are not. After the show wrapped, things just weren’t the way that they probably should be, and I like to keep all of those details private, especially knowing that we went on this show and put so much of ourselves out there. It’s nice to have something that remains true to ourselves and in privacy.

However, Joey’s Perfect Match co-star, Francesca, didn’t mind spilling the tea on a recent podcast episode of Almost Adulting . Francesca made it clear that she and Kariselle grew close during their time while filming, and the Canadian native continues to back her friend regarding what went down between her and Joey. When Almost Adulting’s host, Violet Benson, said she felt like Joey was secretly the biggest game player on Perfect Match , Francesca agreed.

Francesca also gave some details regarding Joey and Kariselle’s split, saying, “He basically led her on for a few months after that and was horrible to her. She ended up ending it with him because he was ignoring her and ghosting her. It was really sad. I was her through this whole thing. She’s happily single now, and I think she’ll end up with a girl instead because these men are trash anyways.”

Francesca compared Joey and Kariselle’s relationship to her relationship with ex, Harry Jowsey

Any fans following the drama unfolding between the cast members from Perfect Match know that Francesca’s the queen of throwing shade . She’s made snarky remarks regarding her feud with Savannah Palacio and toward Georgia Hassarati and her decision to date Francesca’s ex, Harry Jowsey. However, she believes Kariselle’s relationship with Joey somewhat mirrored her time with Harry.

“I love Kariselle so much, and I feel like a lot of what happened to her happened to me, like years ago. It was very similar. We both got used; we both got played,” Francesca told Benson. “We both were in love and blinded and infatuated, and we didn’t see how we were being played. I was telling her during filming, ‘This might end how me and my ex ended. You might end this being heartbroken and realize it was just an act. If that happens to you, I’m going to be there for you. I’ll have your back because I love you, and we’ve got this.’ She was aware that this was a possibility and that this might happen.”

Unfortunately, it looks like Francesca called it.

Check out all 12 episodes of Perfect Match , currently streaming on Netflix.