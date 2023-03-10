Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

One of downtown Milwaukee's biggest office towers is to become 350 high-end apartments by 2026

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QP1O3_0lEiEvG700

100 East, one of downtown Milwaukee's biggest office towers, would be converted into around 350 high-end apartments by 2026, according to new revealed plans.

The 35-story, 435,629-square-foot building, 100 E. Wisconsin Ave., is being sold to a group led by Klein Development Inc. and developer and investor John Vassallo .

Their plan is to complete that purchase within a few months, and then relocate office tenants from the half-full tower, Vassallo said.

That would be followed by renovations to create the apartments. That work would likely be completed, with units available for rent, by around summer 2026, he said.

"We're bullish on people moving to downtown Milwaukee," he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Journal Sentinel on Thursday reported Klein Development was planning to buy and convert 100 East. It's among a series of underused downtown office buildings that will likely be converted to apartments over the next few years.

More: Well-known office buildings might be transformed into apartments after remote work reduced demand for downtown office space

That trend is fueled by the overall demand for office space softening as employers adjust to the new world of remote work combined with continuing strong demand for apartments .

100 East is the most prominent of Milwaukee's conversion candidates.

It opened in 1989, and was 88% leased when it was sold in 2016 for $78 million to an affiliate of Santa Monica, California-based Hertz Investment Group.

But 100 East suffered a major blow when the Michael Best & Friedrich law firm, its anchor tenant, announced in 2016 that it would move to the new BMO Tower, which opened in 2020 at 790 N. Water St. That news came just three months after 100 East was sold to Hertz.

It's now in foreclosure. Removing it from downtown's office space supply will help shore up that market, which finished 2022 with a 17.1% overall vacancy rate, according to the latest quarterly report from Commercial Association of Realtors-Wisconsin.

Klein Development declined to talk about its plans for 100 East. Vassallo's role in the project was first reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Meanwhile, Gruber Law Offices LLC, a long-time 100 East tenant, is planning to look for a new location.

"The likely conversion does not come as a surprise to us," said attorney Steven Gruber, in a statement. "Our current lease runs through November of 2024, and we will of course continue to evaluate the market for future options."

Other tenants include Marcus Corp. and Wells Fargo Bank.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: One of downtown Milwaukee's biggest office towers is to become 350 high-end apartments by 2026

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
How Milwaukee built Halyard Park, a Black suburb in the middle of the city
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Chick-fil-A is coming to Milwaukee's south side
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Nicholas & Associates, Wingspan Development acquires 59 acres in Wisconsin for mixed-use project
Oconomowoc, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hunting for ‘The Secret’ Treasure Buried in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago
Man Builds a Community Neighborhood From Scratch in the Middle of Downtown Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
These are 5 of the safest cities in Wisconsin: low crime, high quality of life
Oconomowoc, WI2 days ago
What Wisconsinites should know about recent bank collapses
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Fire destroys popular Popeyes restaurant
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
'Will Milwaukee go bankrupt?' is topic of upcoming talk
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Popeyes restaurant on Good Hope Rd. in Milwaukee catches fire
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee Safe Routes to Transit: Burleigh stretch deemed 'dangerous' a focus
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Wauwatosa man shot in Milwaukee near 21st and Wright
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Shots fired at Milwaukee business, no injuries
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
A New Restaurant Is Opening in Lazy Susan’s Location
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
West Allis police chase; 3 teens in custody
West Allis, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee 16th and Lincoln shooting, woman charged has multiple warrants
Milwaukee, WI22 hours ago
I-43, Port Washington Road reconstruction projects advance, business owner says opportunities for improvement with communication
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Multi-vehicle accident on I-43, 3 people transported to hospital
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee 16th and Lincoln shooting, woman shot 'in the back of her head'
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
South Milwaukee pedestrian hit, driver arrested for OWI
South Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
Glendale Qdoba suspects hid in ceiling, police say
Glendale, WI1 day ago
Man killed in crash on I-94 near Marquette Interchange
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Students & seniors Living under one roof with joint effort between Marquette University & St. Camillus
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
6th and Juneau crash, pedestrian struck, driver arrested
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Kia Boys YouTube documentary; Markell Hughes jury trial delayed
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Racine Goes Green: Saint Patrick's Day at McAuliffe’s Pub, Shaving For Shaymus
Racine, WI3 days ago
Waukesha teen in the works towards exclusive Eagle Scout title
Waukesha, WI2 days ago
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Hardy turns himself in
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Police response in Mequon: Driver deceased
Mequon, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy