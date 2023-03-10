Here are the Peoria-area wrestlers who won Chuck Murdoch awards in 2023

The annual Chuck Murdoch high school wrestling awards were announced this week, spotlighting the top athletes in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.

Washington's Class 2A dual-meet state champions led the way with eight selections on the Class 2A/3A team, including coach Nick Miller. Canton coach Zach Crawford was honored as the top 1A coach after guiding his team to the program's first-ever dual-team state quarterfinal appearance. Four Little Giants made the list.

What are the Chuck Murdoch awards?

The awards are named after Chuck Murdoch, a longtime Journal Star sports reporter who died in 1999, with eligible high school wrestlers coming from within the WEEK/WHOI-TV coverage area. A coaches committee selects the top wrestler in each individual weight class for small schools (1A) and large schools (2A/3A).

Peoria-area Class 2A/3A winners

106 pounds: Harrison Dea (37-11), Morton

113 pounds: Noah Woods (34-16), Washington

126 pounds: Wyatt Medlin (25-5), Washington

132 pounds: Peyton Cox (44-3), Washington

138 pounds: Gauge Shipp (50-0), Galesburg

145 pounds: Kannon Webster (50-0), Washington

160 pounds: Zane Hulet (29-12), Washington

160 pounds: Nick Mueller (43-8), Dunlap

170 pounds: Blake Hinrichsen (41-7), Washington

182 pounds: Shamon Handegan (41-1), Pekin

195 pounds: Josh Hoffer (32-21), Washington

220 pounds: Justin Hoffer (43-1), Washington

220 pounds: Connor Lorden (38-3), LaSalle-Peru

Peoria-area Class 1A winners