Journal Star

Here are the Peoria-area wrestlers who won Chuck Murdoch awards in 2023

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star,

5 days ago
The annual Chuck Murdoch high school wrestling awards were announced this week, spotlighting the top athletes in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.

Washington's Class 2A dual-meet state champions led the way with eight selections on the Class 2A/3A team, including coach Nick Miller. Canton coach Zach Crawford was honored as the top 1A coach after guiding his team to the program's first-ever dual-team state quarterfinal appearance. Four Little Giants made the list.

What are the Chuck Murdoch awards?

The awards are named after Chuck Murdoch, a longtime Journal Star sports reporter who died in 1999, with eligible high school wrestlers coming from within the WEEK/WHOI-TV coverage area. A coaches committee selects the top wrestler in each individual weight class for small schools (1A) and large schools (2A/3A).

Mid-Illini gold standard:Washington, Canton wrestlers lead IHSA title haul

Peoria-area Class 2A/3A winners

  • 106 pounds: Harrison Dea (37-11), Morton
  • 113 pounds: Noah Woods (34-16), Washington
  • 126 pounds: Wyatt Medlin (25-5), Washington
  • 132 pounds: Peyton Cox (44-3), Washington
  • 138 pounds: Gauge Shipp (50-0), Galesburg
  • 145 pounds: Kannon Webster (50-0), Washington
  • 160 pounds: Zane Hulet (29-12), Washington
  • 160 pounds: Nick Mueller (43-8), Dunlap
  • 170 pounds: Blake Hinrichsen (41-7), Washington
  • 182 pounds: Shamon Handegan (41-1), Pekin
  • 195 pounds: Josh Hoffer (32-21), Washington
  • 220 pounds: Justin Hoffer (43-1), Washington
  • 220 pounds: Connor Lorden (38-3), LaSalle-Peru

IHSA boys wrestling state finals 2023:Peoria-area matches, schedules and complete results

Peoria-area Class 1A winners

  • 106 pounds: Maddux Steele (43-10), Canton
  • 106 pounds: Hunter Robbins (34-2), Illini Bluffs
  • 106 pounds: Ian Akers (43-6), Notre Dame
  • 113 pounds: Keygan Jennings (35-2), Farmington
  • 120 pounds: Peyton Murphy (40-4), Tremont
  • 126 pounds: Trevor Hedges (48-4), Canton
  • 132 pounds: Ian O'Connor (45-9), Illini Bluffs
  • 138 pounds: Jackson Carroll (47-8), Illini Bluffs
  • 145 pounds: Paul Ishikawa (51-0), Illini Bluffs
  • 152 pounds: Max Kelly (40-10), Kewanee
  • 160 pounds: Dax Gentes (52-1), El Paso-Gridley
  • 170 pounds: Joseph Norton (51-1), Canton
  • 195 pounds: Parker Duffy (32-17), El Paso-Gridley
  • 182 pounds: Cody Langland (41-9), El Paso-Gridley
  • 285 pounds: Asa Reed (31-8), Canton
