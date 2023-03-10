Here are the Peoria-area wrestlers who won Chuck Murdoch awards in 2023

The annual Chuck Murdoch high school wrestling awards were announced this week, spotlighting the top athletes in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
Washington's Class 2A dual-meet state champions led the way with eight selections on the Class 2A/3A team, including coach Nick Miller. Canton coach Zach Crawford was honored as the top 1A coach after guiding his team to the program's first-ever dual-team state quarterfinal appearance. Four Little Giants made the list.
What are the Chuck Murdoch awards?
The awards are named after Chuck Murdoch, a longtime Journal Star sports reporter who died in 1999, with eligible high school wrestlers coming from within the WEEK/WHOI-TV coverage area. A coaches committee selects the top wrestler in each individual weight class for small schools (1A) and large schools (2A/3A).
Peoria-area Class 2A/3A winners
- 106 pounds: Harrison Dea (37-11), Morton
- 113 pounds: Noah Woods (34-16), Washington
- 126 pounds: Wyatt Medlin (25-5), Washington
- 132 pounds: Peyton Cox (44-3), Washington
- 138 pounds: Gauge Shipp (50-0), Galesburg
- 145 pounds: Kannon Webster (50-0), Washington
- 160 pounds: Zane Hulet (29-12), Washington
- 160 pounds: Nick Mueller (43-8), Dunlap
- 170 pounds: Blake Hinrichsen (41-7), Washington
- 182 pounds: Shamon Handegan (41-1), Pekin
- 195 pounds: Josh Hoffer (32-21), Washington
- 220 pounds: Justin Hoffer (43-1), Washington
- 220 pounds: Connor Lorden (38-3), LaSalle-Peru
Peoria-area Class 1A winners
- 106 pounds: Maddux Steele (43-10), Canton
- 106 pounds: Hunter Robbins (34-2), Illini Bluffs
- 106 pounds: Ian Akers (43-6), Notre Dame
- 113 pounds: Keygan Jennings (35-2), Farmington
- 120 pounds: Peyton Murphy (40-4), Tremont
- 126 pounds: Trevor Hedges (48-4), Canton
- 132 pounds: Ian O'Connor (45-9), Illini Bluffs
- 138 pounds: Jackson Carroll (47-8), Illini Bluffs
- 145 pounds: Paul Ishikawa (51-0), Illini Bluffs
- 152 pounds: Max Kelly (40-10), Kewanee
- 160 pounds: Dax Gentes (52-1), El Paso-Gridley
- 170 pounds: Joseph Norton (51-1), Canton
- 195 pounds: Parker Duffy (32-17), El Paso-Gridley
- 182 pounds: Cody Langland (41-9), El Paso-Gridley
- 285 pounds: Asa Reed (31-8), Canton
