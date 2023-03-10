Open in App
Alachua County, FL
The Gainesville Sun

Historians are working to keep Black history alive in North Central Florida

By Voleer Thomas,

5 days ago
How to preserve Black history in Alachua County was recently discussed by historians from across North Central Florida.

The discussion was hosted by the Alachua County African-American Historical Society Inc. at an event held as part of the organization's first biennial roundtable on March 4 at the Rosa B. Williams Center at 524 NW First St.

The purpose of the roundtable was to document the history of the Black experience in Alachua County and to facilitate collaboration and cooperation among Black-focused historical organizations.

“We got a chance to meet each other and hear our history,” said Barbara McDade-Gordon, an ACAAHS board member. “Just to hear their stories is wonderful. In the climate we’re in, it is important to persist in teaching our history. Black history is American history.”

Each presenter was given 10 minutes to talk about their organization’s place in Black history, lessons learned from the past and present and reimagining the future of Alachua County.

There were remarks from ACAAHS roundtable honorary Chair Evy Edwards, University of Florida African American Studies Director David Canton, Ph.D., and ACAAHS board member Phyllis Erney.

“There’s a lot of groups here doing their own thing and we wanted to pull everyone together to teach Black history in Alachua County, which is also Florida history,” said Jacob Gordon, Ph.D., founder and president of ACAAHS.

The ACAAHS began planning the event a year ago, Gordon said.

“We designed a program to bring people together to document their Black experience,” Gordon said. “We plan on putting the stories together into a comprehensive history.”

Historians and UF interns will collect data and transcribe what was said during the roundtable discussion, Gordon said.

“As historians, we must teach people how to preserve their history,” Gordon said.

The keynote speaker was historian Marvin Dunn, Ph.D., professor emeritus in the Department of Psychology at Florida International University in Miami. Dunn is also the author of several books, including “A History of Florida Through Black Eyes” and “Black Miami in the 20th Century.”

Dunn, who was born in Volusia County in 1940, recalled living during segregation and talked about sitting in the back of buses, walking to white people’s homes through the back door and attending segregated schools.

“There was very little Black history in Miami,” Dunn said. “I moved to write a book about the history of Blacks in Miami. It is the only comprehensive book about the presence of Blacks in Miami that exists today.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ of Florida efforts to ban the teaching of Black history in public schools has affected the distribution of his book in schools in Dade County, Dunn said.

“It explains how every institution was racialized in Florida and in Miami and I say that in the book and I point out incidents of racial violence,” Dunn said.

Dunn’s next adventure is to write a book about the history of racial violence in Florida.

“It is a history of Florida through Black eyes,” Dunn said. “I started in the late 1990s going around Florida to places where racial violence had taken place on a large scale and that took me to all kinds of locations in Florida.”

Gordon’s plan is to meet with historians next year and teach them how to preserve historical material.

“We must teach them so the history won’t get lost,” Gordon said. “We are losing our history. Our job is to make sure our history is never forgotten. We have a lot of work to do.”

