Obituary: Robert L. Findlay, Jr.

Robert L. Findlay, Jr., 65, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 in Cullman, Alabama.

He was born May 13, 1957 to Robert and Betty Findlay. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Godbee) Findlay of 42 years and a daughter, Nikki Findlay. He was preceded in in death by 2 sons, Jason and Matthew Findlay.

Rob worked for the News Gazette for 42 years as a pressman. He enjoyed riding and building motorcycles and buying and selling toys.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Findlay family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Findlay family.