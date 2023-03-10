Open in App
Cullman, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Freda Pauline Freeman

By Cullman Funeral Home,

5 days ago

A graveside service was held for Mrs. Freda Pauline Freeman on March 6, 2023, at Cullman Memory Gardens. Mrs. Freeman passed away on March 3, 2023, at her residence in Cullman. She was born Oct. 12, 1947, to Vernice Alton and Essie Myrtle Russell Calvert.

Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by her parents, Vernice Alton and Essie Myrtle Russell Calvert; sister, Geraldine; step-father, Troy; nieces, Paula and Jerry.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Freeman; step-daughters, Tracey Beck and Sharon Patrick; three sisters, Edna, Juanita and Olida; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Freeman family.

Cullman Funeral Home was honored to serve the Freeman family.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Obituary: David Randall Kuykendall
Cullman, AL1 hour ago
Obituary: Robert Wayne Frazier
Haleyville, AL1 hour ago
Obituary: William Earl “Bub” Childers
Blountsville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Pamela W. Handley
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Grace Marlene Franklin
Phil Campbell, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Tommy Charles Bartlett (updated)
Double Springs, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Georgia V. Peek
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Glenda Smith
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Gloria Jean Jacks
Double Springs, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Patsy June Whitten
Bear Creek, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Leo Junior Anders
Addison, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Liddie Bee Bryan
Baileyton, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Teresa Kay Jones Wooten
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Jerry “Wormy” Wayne Covington
Haleyville, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Willadean Martin Sprinkle
Nauvoo, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Joey Lowery
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Hanceville Irish Festival returns this Saturday, March 18
Hanceville, AL19 hours ago
Arrests and Incidents reported March 15, 2023
Cullman, AL1 hour ago
PREP SOFTBALL: Cullman shuts out Mortimer Jordan 5-0
Cullman, AL20 hours ago
Granny Squares at Guy Hunt Library
Holly Pond, AL6 days ago
PREP BASEBALL: Raiders roll over Holly Pond 20-7
Holly Pond, AL20 hours ago
West Elementary hosts Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System demo
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Cullman Homeschool Connection hosts fused glass workshop
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Sportsman Lake gardeners applying for arboretum accreditation
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Chief David Nassetta settling into new position
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Wallace State launches Nursing Apprenticeship Program
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
PREP SOFTBALL: ‘Always be there for my teammates’: Good Hope’s Haley Lay set for sophomore season
Good Hope, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy