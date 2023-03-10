Obituary: Freda Pauline Freeman

A graveside service was held for Mrs. Freda Pauline Freeman on March 6, 2023, at Cullman Memory Gardens. Mrs. Freeman passed away on March 3, 2023, at her residence in Cullman. She was born Oct. 12, 1947, to Vernice Alton and Essie Myrtle Russell Calvert.

Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by her parents, Vernice Alton and Essie Myrtle Russell Calvert; sister, Geraldine; step-father, Troy; nieces, Paula and Jerry.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Freeman; step-daughters, Tracey Beck and Sharon Patrick; three sisters, Edna, Juanita and Olida; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

