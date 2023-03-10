Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Have Multiple High-Profile Upcoming Free Agents

By Nick Horwat,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKH4f_0lEiEADK00

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a few key faces that are due for new contracts this summer.

PITTSBURGH - With the trade deadline a week in the past, the Pittsburgh Penguins turn their sights to finding a way into the postseason.

No matter what happens with a playoff berth or not, the Penguins have a few upcoming free agents that may, or may not be integral to the future of the team.

There is going to be divisive opinions on each of the players at the end of their contracts, but there are a couple who will garner the most attention.

Tristan Jarry and Jason Zucker will highlight the Penguins’ group of free agents this summer putting general manager Ron Hextall in another difficult position.

Hextall will be tasked with decided whether or not Jarry and/or Zucker are worth keeping around.

The discussion around Jarry burns hot as ever as he continues to work his way back to normalcy between the pipes.

Many believe Jarry doesn’t have what it takes to backstop the Penguins to a deep playoff run, after all he’s 2-6 in eight career postseason games.

Without a resume to backup postseason success and a growing list of injuries, fans are uncertain about Jarry’s future.

Hextall has said before that Jarry is the Penguins’ goalie of the future, but has his mood on the 27-year-old netminder changed?

As for Zucker, the answer of a contract extension seems obvious, but there are obstacles.

Primary amongst them being, how much will a new Zucker contract cost? Hextall has butchered the Penguins cap situation enough and it’s not clear if the Penguins will be able to afford Zucker.

In 60 games played so far this season, Zucker has reached 40 points (22G-18A) for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Head coach Mike Sullivan says this is the best Zucker has looked in a Penguins uniform and that’s no joke.

The previous two seasons haven’t been kind to Zucker with multiple injuries and holding him to only 35 points in 79 games between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Also at the age of 31 with an injury history of his own, how much longer does Zucker have in the NHL?

Also coming up on the end of their contract with the Penguins are defensemen Brian Dumoulin and Dmitry Kulikov and forward Nick Bonino, Danton Heinen, and Josh Archibald.

Jarry and Zucker will be hot commodities come free agency, and it’s up to Hextall to make some tough decisions.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Brock Nelson and Anders Lee Can't Stop Beating the Penguins

Flyers Relieve GM Chuck Fletcher of Duties

Blowing Leads Becoming Second Nature to Penguins

Tristan Jarry Continues to Struggle as Penguins Starting Goalie

Mike Sullivan Has No Intention of Changing Penguins Power Play

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Sam Poulin Announces Return to Penguins Organization
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Playoff Chances Shrink, but Penguins Still Lead the Pack
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Penguins Place Dmitry Kulikov on LTIR
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Penguins Becoming Hottest Team in NHL
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins Must Face the Music With Jeff Carter
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI8 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Losing Another Sponsor
Memphis, TN2 days ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Darren Waller Was Upset Josh McDaniels Leaked Date of His Wedding
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Look: Steelers Starter Leaving For Another AFC Team
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Javon Hargrave’s immediate reaction to 49ers swiping him from Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Jeff Carter's Historically Bad Night in Penguins' Loss
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Penguins Know They Have Not Been Good Enough
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Tristan Jarry Finding Form in Time for Penguins Playoff Push
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins' D Dmitry Kulikov Out Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Penguins' Kris Letang a Favorite for NHL Award
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Look: Baseball World Reacts To Unfortunate New York Yankees Report
New York City, NY8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy