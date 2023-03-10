Open in App
Apple shareholders reject proposals from conservative groups over ties to China

Apple shareholders on Friday rejected two proposals put forth by conservative groups focused on scrutinizing the iPhone maker’s inclusion and diversity policies and its ties to China .

Shareholders meanwhile approved the company’s executive pay packages. The approval comes after the company reduced Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s pay and made it more dependent on stock performance.

During a question-and-answer session with shareholders, Cook said that Apple continued to plan for dividend increases.

On how Apple plans to respond to changing economic conditions, Cook noted that the company’s operating expenses came in below its forecast during its most recently reported quarter .

CEO Tim Cook said that Apple continued to plan for dividend increases.
“But most important, and I can’t stress this enough, we’re continuing to invest in innovation, whatever the near-term economic picture looks like,” Cook said during the meeting.

